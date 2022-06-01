You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Power’ Franchise Actor Shane Johnson Signs With Zero Gravity Management

EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management has signed actor Shane Johnson (Power, Power Book II: Ghost) for representation.

Johnson has been with Starz’s Power franchise since the first episode of its first series, which bears the same name. His character Cooper Saxe is a lawyer and FBI agent who worked alongside Assistant United States Attorney Angela Valdes (Lela Loren) to prosecute James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick)—a wealthy New York nightclub owner living a double life as a drug kingpin.

The actor has recently reprised his role as the antagonist on Starz’s spin-off series Power Book II: Ghost, which was renewed for a third season in December. Over the course of his career, the Washington native has also appeared on series including Scandal, Criminal Minds, Castle, NCIS, The Closer, Private Practice, Raising the Bar, Bones and Freaks and Geeks, among others.

He’s also been seen in such films as Saving Private Ryan and The Possession of Michael King, and continues to be represented by Geneva Bray at GVA Talent.

