‘Poker Face’: Chloë Sevigny Joins Natasha Lyonne In Rian Johnson’s Peacock Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chloë Sevigny is the latest cast addition to Poker Face, Peacock’s 10-episode mystery drama series starring Natasha Lyonne, from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television.

This is the latest collaboration between Sevigny with Lyonne who have been friends for 25 years. Sevigny recently starred on the second season of Lyonne’s Netflix series Russian Doll.

Details about Poker Face or its characters have not been revealed beyond the show being described by Johnson as a fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery. In addition to Lyonne, Sevigny joins previously cast Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt and David Castañeda.

This marks the first TV series for Knives Out and Star Wars filmmaker Johnson who is the creator, writer and director of Poker Face, and also executive produces alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne serves as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce. Lilla and Nora Zuckerman are executive producers/showrunners.

Sevigny also currently stars in the Hulu limited series The Girl from Plainville. She will next be seen in the film Bones and All. She is repped by WME, Circle of Confusion, and ID.