‘Platonic’: Alisha Wainwright, Guy Branum Among Five Set To Recur In Apple Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Apple is rounding out the recurring cast for Platonic, its new comedy series from Nick Stoller, Francesca Delbanco and Sony TV. Alisha Wainwright (Palmer), Guy Branum (BROS), Janet Varney (You’re the Worst), Emily Kimball (Daisy Jones and the Six) and newcomer Vinny Thomas have joined the cast in heavily recurring roles opposite leads Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen.

Created, written and directed by Delbanco and Stoller, Platonic explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. Sylvia (Byrne) and Will (Rogen), a pair of former best friends who met in their youth reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.

Wainwright portrays Audrey, Will’s (Rogen) ex-wife. Branum is Stewart, Charlie’s confidante and a partner at the law firm where he works. Varney plays Vanessa, one of Charlie’s colleagues. Kimball is Peyton, one of Will’s (Rogen) romantic interests. Thomas plays Omar, a young assistant brewer at Will’s brewery.

Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo and Andrew Lopez round out the ensemble cast.

Byrne and Rogen, who play spouses in the Neighbors movie franchise, executive produce Platonic. The series falls under the overall deal Stoller and his Stoller Global Solutions have at Sony TV. The company’s Stoller and Conor Welch also executive produce. Sony TV is the studio.

Wainwright is repped by UTA. Branum is repped by Zack Freedman at Omnipop, ICM and Cohen Gardner. Varney is repped by Innovative Artists. Kimball is repped by Stone Talent Agency. Thomas is repped by Paonessa Talent Agency, CAA and Framework Entertainment.