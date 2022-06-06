Platinum Jubilee Ratings: Saturday Night Concert Featuring Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers, Queen Is Most-Watched UK TV Show Of 2022, Viewed By Peak Of 13M

With the BBC receiving major plaudits for its Saturday night Party at the Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, a peak of more than 13M viewers tuned in for the concert, which featured Diana Ross, Nile Rodgers and Queen.

The two-hour long Saturday night extravaganza, which aired from 7.30pm GMT (11.30AM PT), was watched by an average 11.2M audience across the run, becoming the most-watched show of the year so far, according to Barb data supplied by overnights.tv. A share of two-thirds of the British audience watching TV at the time were tuning in to the Party on BBC One.

The coverage beat last month’s Eurovision Song Contest, which previously led with 8.6M, along with several episodes of Britain’s Got Talent from earlier this year to take the UK TV crown for 2022 so far.

Related Story Platinum Jubilee: Queen Elizabeth II Pledges To Continue To Reign In Letter Of Thanks After Weekend Of Celebrations

The figures overall were slightly down on previous major royal occasions, however, such as Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip’s 2021 funeral and the previous Diamond Jubilee in 2012, although the nice weather and Bank Holiday weekend may have had a negative impact on viewing figures.

On Thursday 2 June, the special extended version of the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, the first day of the Bank Holiday weekend, was watched by a peak of 7.5M in the morning and 5M average – the most-watched of the day. Later that evening, the BBC’s broadcast of the lighting of the beacons to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne hit a peak of 5M with Lighting up the Jubilee.

Meanwhile on Saturday morning, the Platinum Jubilee: Service of Thanksgiving was viewed by 2.8M over three hours in the morning while just over 3M tuned in for Clive Myrie-led documentary The Crown Jewels.

Shows were available on the BBC and coverage was on Sky News, while U.S. audiences were able to watch various offerings on ABC News throughout the Bank Holiday.