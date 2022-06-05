Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Paul Vance Dies: Songwriter On ‘Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini’ Was 92

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Philadelphia And Chattanooga Shooting Incidents In Nightlife Areas See Six Dead, 25 Injured

AP

Separate gunfire incidents in entertainment areas in the cities of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Chattanooga, Tennessee early Sunday morning resulted in six people dead and two dozen injured.

Police are still looking for mulitple suspects in both shootings.

In Philadelphia, the shooting occurred in a crowd gathered in the popular South Street area, which holds many bars and clubs. Three people were killed and 11 more injured in the resulting chaos. Police issued a Twitter alert shortly before 1 AM Sunday advising people to avoid the area to allow emergency crews access.

Officers patrolling the South Street entertainment district heard shots and saw what appeared to be multiple gunmen, Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said at a briefing. One officer shot at a suspect, but there is yet no indication that the shot connected.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad