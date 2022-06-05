Philadelphia And Chattanooga Shooting Incidents In Nightlife Areas See Six Dead, 25 Injured

Separate gunfire incidents in entertainment areas in the cities of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Chattanooga, Tennessee early Sunday morning resulted in six people dead and two dozen injured.

Police are still looking for mulitple suspects in both shootings.

In Philadelphia, the shooting occurred in a crowd gathered in the popular South Street area, which holds many bars and clubs. Three people were killed and 11 more injured in the resulting chaos. Police issued a Twitter alert shortly before 1 AM Sunday advising people to avoid the area to allow emergency crews access.

Officers patrolling the South Street entertainment district heard shots and saw what appeared to be multiple gunmen, Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace said at a briefing. One officer shot at a suspect, but there is yet no indication that the shot connected.

“The officer engaged the shooter, and as a result of that brave officer – and again we are uncertain whether he was struck or not – but the officer was able to get that individual to drop his gun and flee,” Pace said. Two men and a woman were killed, all with multiple gunshot wounds, Pace said. Hours later, a shooting at a Tennessee nightclub left three dead and 14 wounded in Chattanooga. In that incident, 14 people were wounded, and three people were hit by cars in the ensuing scramble that took place shortly before 3 AM.