Peyton List To Star In ‘School Spirits’ YA Drama Series At Paramount+

Paramount+ has handed a series order to School Spirits (w/t), a YA drama based on Nate & Megan Trinrud and Maria Nguyen’s upcoming graphic novel, with Peyton List (Cobra Kai) attached to star. The series order is part of Paramount’s push to expand its YA content. School Spirits (w/t) will be produced by Awesomeness Studio.

School Spirits (w/t) focuses on a teen stuck in the afterlife who decides to investigate her mysterious disappearance alongside a group of other students who are also stuck in limbo at their high school. The book is planned for publication in fall 2023 by Clarion Books/HarperAlley, an imprint of HarperCollins Children’s Books.

Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Bridgerton) will serve as showrunner and executive producer, along with Nate and Megan Trinrud, who wrote the pilot. Max Winkler (Cruel Summer, Jungleland) is directing the pilot. A premiere date is TBA.

School Spirits (w/t) joins Paramount+’s growing slate of YA content, including the iCarly series revival and the upcoming film Honor Society starring Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: No Way Home). Both projects also were produced by Paramount’s Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action Studios.

Production is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, EVPs and co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action Series and Film.

List stars as Tory in Netflix’s hit series Cobra Kai. She is also known for her portrayal of Emma Ross in the Disney series Bunk’d. Her additional credits include Fox’s 27 Dresses, Remember Me with Robert Pattinson, two installments of Fox’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise, Hulu’s supernatural thriller Light as a Feather and the CBS series Happy Together. List is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

