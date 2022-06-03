Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

It Starts On The Page: Read Chris Miller’s Script For The ‘The Afterparty’ Season 1 Finale

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Peter Tolan Comedy Pilot ‘Belated’ Starring Kal Penn Not Moving Forward At FX

Kal Penn
Mega Agency

FX has opted not to move forward with BelatedPeter Tolan’s comedy pilot starring Kal Penn, Deadline has confirmed.

Tolan, co-creator of FX’s Rescue Me, wrote, directed and executive produced the semi-autobiographical pilot, with Nick Alford of Cloudland also executive producing for FX Productions.

In addition to Penn, cast included Ellie Taylor, Kaden Kearney, Amir Bageria and EaeMya ThynGi.

The half-hour comedy followed an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Sachin (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and Clay (Kearney), a 17-year-old trans teen, as Sachin and his ex-wife (Taylor) and children (Bageria and ThynGi) attempted to find their new normal.

FX still two other comedy pilots in the works — English Teacher from Brian Jordan Alvarez, who also stars, and Paul Simms; and an untitled half-hour from Lauren Ludwig (American Auto). English Teacher is a comedy about gay high school English teacher Evan (Alvarez) and his fellow teachers in Austin as they try to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day. The Lauren Ludwig project is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage.

Variety was first to report the news.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad