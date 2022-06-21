‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ Casts Its Clarisse La Rue, Luke Castellan & Nancy Bobofit

Dior Goodjohn (Head of the Class) and Charlie Bushnell (Diary of a Future President) have been tapped for the recurring roles of Clarisse La Rue and Luke Castellan, respectively, in Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Olivea Morton (And Yet They Speak) is set to guest star as Nancy Bobofit in the series produced by 20th Television.

They join previously announced leads Walker Scobell — who plays the title role of Percy — Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. The series is in production in Vancouver.

Based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Sava), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Goodjohn’s La Rue, a child of Ares and god of war, is a strong-willed and competitive fighter who doesn’t let much stand in the way of her winning. Intensely loyal to her close friends, she’s intimidating to newcomers and a bully to Percy.

Bushnell’s Luke Castellan is the counselor of the Hermes cabin and the undisputed coolest kid on the block. Luke looks like he’d be more at home with a surfboard than in Greek armor. That doesn’t stop him from being the best swordsman around!

Morton’s Nancy always speaks her mind…at the expense of others. Loud, proud and a teacher’s pet, Nancy gets particular pleasure from picking on Percy.

Also recurring in the series are Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Timm Sharp and Megan Mullally.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as writers of the pilot, and James Bobin will direct. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

Goodjohn made her TV series regular debut starring as Robyn Rook in HBO Max’s reboot of the 1980s comedy Head of the Class. She will next be seen starring in the third chapter of the hit Nickelodeon series Are You Afraid of the Dark?, which will premiere this summer. Goodjohn is repped by Rothman/Andres Entertainment and The Salvage Agency.

Bushnell previously played the series regular role of Bobby Cañero-Reed in the Disney+ original series Diary of a Future President. He’s repped by ATN Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency and Derek Kroeger, Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Morton, who portrayed young Alex in the short film And Yet They Speak, is repped by Pallas Management Group and Pantheon.