Penny Lane To Direct ‘Mrs. America’ From Fremantle, Anonymous Content & Spinning Nancy

Penny Lane is to direct Mrs. America, exploring the changing role of American womanhood through the Mrs. America Beauty Pageant’s half-century history.

Anonymous Content, Fremantle and Spinning Nancy are behind the premium doc, which will move through the history of an event started by husband-and-wife team David and Elaine Marmel that focused on celebrating the role of married women in society.

The doc is one of the first to be produced by Fremeantle’s Global Head of Documentaries Mandy Chang, who used to run BBC Storyville. Other producers are Nick Shumaker, Jessica Grimshaw, Gabriel Sedgwick, Amanda Baranson-Gill, Whitney Sudler-Smith, Dawn Olmstead and David Levine.

Lane, who has been behind the likes of Hail Satan? and Listening to Kenny G, is a celebrated director known for her humor and unconventional approach.

She described the show as an “incredible opportunity to learn and think deeply about womanhood, marriage and American values.”

“I cannot wait to immerse myself in the world of Mrs. America – past, present and future,” added Lane.