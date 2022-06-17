Peacock Sets August Premiere Date for ‘The End is Nye’

Get ready for Bill Nye to blow your mind: The End is Nye starring the inimitable science educator will bow Aug. 25 on Peacock.

The unscripted series from Nye, Seth McFarlane and Brannon Braga will “send Nye into the most epic global disasters imaginable – both natural and unnatural – and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them,” according to Peacock. “Each stand-alone episode takes a hell-bent dive into the mystery and terror of one specific threat. Every catastrophe is abundant with thrills, but also offer hope and a way forward —a scientific blueprint for surviving anything that comes our way.”

The series is hosted and executive produced by Nye. Each 45-minute episode also features a brief cameo by longtime science advocate and series EP Seth MacFarlane. Peacock will drop six episodes.

“Right now our world is a very scary place, and yet full of opportunities to make life better for all of us— for everyone on Earth,” said Nye in a statement. “Speaking of Earth, the big idea behind The End Is Nye is that for the first time in the history of our planet, we humans can control our fate. We can see the potential for these overwhelming disasters, and we have the means to avoid them. With science, we can change the world.”

Peacock

“The End of Nye is a relationship show. It’s about our relationship with nature and how it can end in total disaster,” added Braga in a statement. “It’s also about how science can help that relationship to survive and thrive. Yes, The End of Nye is terrifying, but our ultimate goal is to boost human confidence with a welcome jolt of optimism about the future and scientific understanding.”



The End is Nye is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio Group, and MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door. MacFarlane and President Erica Huggins executive produce for Fuzzy Door. Braga (Cosmos: Possible Worlds, The Orville, Star Trek) serves as showrunner, director, and executive producer.