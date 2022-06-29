Peacock Premiere Dates: ‘Vampire Academy’, ‘Pitch Perfect’ & ‘Best Man’ Series, ‘Last Light’, More

Peacock has revealed premiere dates for eight new and three returning series coming in 2022.
The list includes rookie dramas Vampire Academy and Everything I Know About Love, freshman comedy Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin — whose title is new — limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters and A Friend of the Family and the sophomore runs of One of Us Is Lying and The Capture. See the full list below.
Summer Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Also coming to the NBCUniversal streamer later this year are new dramas Last Light, Irreverent and The Missing (working title) and Season 4 of kids animated series Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky.
Fall 2022 Primetime TV Grid: Fox Finally Unveils Schedule & Gives ‘Monarch’ A Sweet Post-NFL Launch Perch; Nets Overall Play It Very Safe
Here are all of the newly announced Peacock premiere dates for 2022:
August 25:
Everything I Know About Love
September 8:
Last Light
September 15:
Vampire Academy
September 29:
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Season 4)
October 6:
A Friend of the Family
October 20:
One of Us Is Lying (Season 2)
November 3:
The Capture (Season 2)
November 10:
The Missing (working title)
November 23:
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin
November 30:
Irreverent
December 22:
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.