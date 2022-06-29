Peacock Premiere Dates: ‘Vampire Academy’, ‘Pitch Perfect’ & ‘Best Man’ Series, ‘Last Light’, More

From left: 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,' 'Last Light' and 'A Friend of the Family'

Peacock has revealed premiere dates for eight new and three returning series coming in 2022.

The list includes rookie dramas Vampire Academy and Everything I Know About Love, freshman comedy Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin — whose title is new — limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters and A Friend of the Family and the sophomore runs of One of Us Is Lying and The Capture. See the full list below.

Also coming to the NBCUniversal streamer later this year are new dramas Last Light, Irreverent and The Missing (working title) and Season 4 of kids animated series Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky.

From left: Terrence Howard, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau and Morris Chestnut in ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Peacock

Here are all of the newly announced Peacock premiere dates for 2022:

August 25:

Everything I Know About Love

September 8:

Last Light

September 15:

Vampire Academy

September 29:

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Season 4)

October 6:

A Friend of the Family

October 20:

One of Us Is Lying (Season 2)

November 3:

The Capture (Season 2)

November 10:

The Missing (working title)

November 23:

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin

November 30:

Irreverent

December 22:

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

