Paula Malcomson Joins Giancarlo Esposito In AMC’s ‘The Driver’

EXCLUSIVE: Paula Malcomson (Redemption) is set as a series regular opposite Giancarlo Esposito in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+.

The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports.

Malcomson will play Ros.

The 2014 British series similarly followed star David Morrissey as cabbie whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to be the driver for a criminal gang.

The AMC series was created by Brocklehurst, who created the original with Jim Poyser, and Gonera, who has directed FX’s Snowfall and Class of ’09. Gonera will direct the pilot episode, while Billions and House of Lies writer Travers will serve as showrunner.

Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, Morrissey and Travers will executive produce alongside Josh Kesselman and Danny Sherman from Thruline and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. The six-part series is produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment.

Malcomson was most recently seen in Sean Cook’s ITV limited series Redemption and Emmy-nominated Deadwood: The Movie on HBO. Also on the film side, she most recently appeared in We Have Always Lived in the Castle and Battlecreek, among others. She’s repped by ICM Partners and United Agents in the UK.