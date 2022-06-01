You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Paul Scheer Penning Humor Memoir ‘Joyful Recollections Of Trauma’

Robyn Von Swank

EXCLUSIVE: The SAG Ensemble Veep winner and EP of Adult Swim’s NTSF: SD: SUV and Hulu’s Hotwives franchise is writing Joyful Recollections of Trauma.

The Paul Scheer tome is billed as “a humorous and heartfelt reflection on the comedian and podcaster’s childhood, from accidental acts of arson to crises of faith to the merits of minivans, and on growing up, learning to accept the people in one’s life for who they are, becoming a parent, and finding happiness in strange and difficult circumstances, to Katy Hamilton at HarperOne, at auction, by David Kuhn and Nate Muscato at Aevitas Creative Management (World). A 2023 release date is being eyed.”

Scheer has starred on Showtime’s Black Monday, Paramount+’s Star Trek: Lower Decks, as well as Fresh Off the Boat, the Netflix movie A Futile and Stupid Gesture, The Disaster Artist, 84 episodes of The League, as well as the original Upright Citizens Brigade series.

He also has the very popular Twitch channel Friend’s Zone Paul. He also hosted the Earwolf podcast, How Did This Get Made.

Scheer won a SAG ensemble Best Comedy Series award in 2018 for Veep for his role as Steve.

