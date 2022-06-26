You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

“Dark Day”: Billie Eilish Slams Supreme Court Abortion Decision From Glastonbury Stage

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan On Roe V Wade Decision: Guest Column
Read the full story

Paul McCartney Features Johnny Depp Footage During Glastonbury Set

Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney at the Glastonbury Festival, June 26 2022. Joel C Ryan/AP

Sir Paul McCartney played a clip of Johnny Depp in an old music video as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

Depp featured in the original video for McCartney’s song ‘My Valentine’ and was seen alongside actress Natalie Portman in the clip projected onto huge screens around the stage, while McCartney performed on piano.

The musician has been using the same footage on his recent US tour, which coincided with Depp’s high-profile court case with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor’s appearance on screen at Glastonbury divided opinion on social media among viewers of the concert.

McCartney’s appearance on Saturday night made him the oldest-ever headliner at Glastonbury Festival, a day after Billie Eilish became the youngest. While Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen both joined him in person on stage, the largest cheers came when he was reunited through technology with his old Beatles bandmate John Lennon, who was seen on screen singing along with McCartney to ‘I Got a Feeling.’

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad