Paul Haggis, Oscar-Winning Screenwriter And Director, Detained In Italy For Alleged Sex Assault

Haggis, 69, won s 2006 screenwriting Oscar for Crash. He was visiting Italy for a film festival that begins on Tuesday in Ostuni, located in the “heel” of the Italian peninsula.

The news agency LaPresse and several other Italian media reported on the alleged incident. They quoted a written statement from prosecutors in the nearby city of Brindisi that a “young foreign woman” was forced to have “non-consensual” sexual relations over two days.

Prosecutors said the woman was “forced to seek medical care” following the sexual relations. After a couple of days “of non-consensual relations, the woman was accompanied by the man” to Brindisi airport on Sunday. She subsequently “was left there at dawn, despite (her) precarious physical and psychological conditions.”

Haggis’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to an AP request for comment.