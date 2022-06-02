Paul F. Dean, Jr. Elected 13th Vice President Of IATSE

Paul F. Dean Jr. has been elected 13th international vice president of IATSE in a unanimous vote of the union’s general executive board. Dean, who is the theatrical business manager of IATSE Local One in New York, succeeds James J. Claffey Jr., former president of Local One, who stepped down from IATSE’s executive board last month.

Dean is a fifth-generation Local One stagehand who has worked throughout its jurisdiction for 42 years in venues including the Metropolitan Opera House, various television studios, Broadway theaters, and numerous industrial events. Last month, he was reelected to his fourth term as the local’s theatrical business manager, a role he’s served in since 2013. “It’s a privilege and honor to serve the membership of Local One,” he said.

He served as the local’s chairman of the Board of Trustees from 2010-13, and is the chairman of its Education Committee, helping to create opportunities for members with up-to-date training and technology.