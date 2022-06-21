You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Paul Downs Colaizzo In Talks To Replace Wes Ball As Director On Paramount Adaptation Of ‘Harbinger’

Paul Downs Colaizzo Michael Buckner/Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Downs Colaizzo is in talks to direct and rewrite Paramount Pictures’ Harbinger, stepping in for Wes Ball. Ball was forced to step down to focus on the next Planet of the Apes pic, which he is deep in pre-production on. Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe are producing for Original Film. Dan Mintz is producing for Valiant Entertainment. The project is in development at the studio.

Based on the Valiant comic book series, the story follows a group of teens with superpowers who go up against the corporation that tried to exploit their talents.

Downs Colaizzo is best known for writing and directing the Sundance darling Brittany Runs a Marathon starring Jillian Bell. The film was a critical hit at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was eventually acquired by Amazon Prime Video. He is repped by CAA and Range Media Partners.

