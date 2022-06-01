Patrick J. Adams & Karine Vanasse Cast In CBC’s English-Language Adaptation Of Time-Travel Drama ‘Plan B’

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick J. Adams (Suits) and Karine Vanasse (Cardinal) have been cast as the leads in an English-language adaptation of time travel drama Plan B for Canada’s CBC.

Adapted from the Radio-Canada French-language drama created by Jean-François Asselin and Jacques Drolet and set in Montreal, Plan B is billed as high-concept, gripping and intimate psychological drama a man on a desperate and relentless quest to save his relationship – and by extension, his whole world.

Adams plays Philip, who discovers how to go back in time, giving him the chance to save his relationship with love of his life Evelyn (Vanasse), his law firm and his dysfunctional family. But he soon realizes that even the smallest choice has repercussions — as uncontrollable as they are unexpected — on his life and the lives of others.

Quebec-based KOTV, which produces the original series, is attached to the adaption and will be going into production this summer ahead of premieres on CBC and streaming service CBC Gem in winter 2023. Asselin, Drolet and Lynne Kamm are the writers.

Adams is best known for playing college dropout turned lawyer Mike Ross in USA Network’s Suits between 2011 and 2019, a role that garnered him a Screen Actors Guild nomination. He recently made his Broadway debut in Richard Greenberg’s Tony-nominated revival of Take Me Out and starred as original Mercury 7 astronaut John Glenn in National Geographic’s first scripted series for Disney+ “The Right Stuff. Other TV roles on Sneaky Pete, Luck and Orphan Black, while his big screen roles include sci-fi feature and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival selection Clara, Todd Phillips comedy Old School and 2009 Berlin Film Festival competitor Rage.

Vanasse is an award-winning actress who starred as Detective Lise Delorme in CTV’s drama Cardinal between 2017 and 2020, for which she won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020. She also starred in ABC drama Pan Am and appeared in three seasons of Revenge on the same network, and in the upcoming CBC series Bones of Crows. Her film credits include Denis Villeneuve’s Polytechnique, Malek, Lea Pool’s Set Me Free and Et au Pire, on se Mariera.

New Slate

News of the new series comes as CBC today unveils its 2022-23 program line-up at an Upfronts event in Canada.

Elsewhere on the slate, Fakes is a scripted comedy from David Turko co-produced with Netflix, following two best friends who accidentally build one of the largest fake ID empires in North America. Before they even graduate high school, Zoe and Rebecca move into a sick penthouse, earn more cash than they know what to do with, and then get raided by the feds. The series reveals the story of their ultimate betrayal, told from each of their unreliable POVs as they compete for the last word.

It stars Emilija Baranac (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Jennifer Tong (Grand Army), and Richard Harmon (The 100).

On the factual entertainment front, Canada’s Ultimate Challenge is an eight-part competition series from Boat Rocker-owned Insight Productions and The Gurin Company.

The reality format sees an entire country into a giant obstacle course and six extraordinary coaches, including Olympic sprint champion Donovan Bailey, guide and mentor teams of everyday Canadians at site-specific physical and mental challenges in a unique competition structure.

Stuff The British Stole, meanwhile, is a six-part show from Wooden Horse, WildBear Entertainment and Cream Productions and is co-produced with the ABC in Australia. It’s based on journalist Marc Fennell’s ABC podcast, which CBC Podcasts also launched in fall last year.

The show is based on the fact the British Empire stole many items as its grew around the world and today those objects are housed in genteel institutions across the U.K. and elsewhere, and the series tells the not-so-polite history behind those objects.

Acquired international series include BBC spy drama Ridley Road, UKTV comedy travelogue Travel Man and season three of StudioCanal and Fox Networks Group drama War of the Worlds.