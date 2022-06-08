Parker Young To Star In ABC Drama Pilot ‘Criminal Nature’

EXCLUSIVE: United States Of Al star Parker Young has been tapped as a lead opposite Michaela McManus in Criminal Nature, ABC’s drama pilot from Rashad Raisani, 20th Television and A+E Studios. The network snagged Young quickly after he became available following CBS’ cancellation of the Chuck Lorre comedy series after two seasons.

Written by Raisani, Criminal Nature (fka untitled National Parks project) is described as a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of America’s great outdoors. The story revolves around the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.

Young will play Clay, Audrey’s (McManus) ex-boyfriend. As much of a cowboy as he is a cop, Clay knows more about the Wild Flower Killer than anyone else alive, and he’s been temporarily reassigned to Audrey’s team for the duration of their current investigation. Clay has always regretted letting Audrey, the love of his life, go — and he now intends to put up a fight for her — even though she’s engaged to Keldon, another ISB (Investigative Services Branch) agent.

Raisani executive produces with A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. 20th Television produces in association with A+E Studios.

This marks a dramatic turn and a return to ABC for Young whose breakthrough role was on the network’s comedy series Suburgatory. He is coming off a two-year stint as the co-lead in the CBS/Lorre comedy The United States Of Al. Young also has been recurring on Lena Waithe’s series Twenties. He previously starred on Bravo’s Imposters and Fox’s Enlisted. On the film side, Young most recently starred in The Wedding Do Over and festival darling Fourth Man Out. He is repped by The Gersh Agency and David Dean Management.