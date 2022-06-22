Paris Hilton, Finneas O’Connell, Lauren Sanchez, Sandra Seacat & Gayle King Round Out Cast Of Vito Schnabel’s Dark Comedy ‘The Trainer’

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton, Academy Award-winning musician Finneas O’Connell, Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez, Sandra Seacat and journalist Gayle King will round out the cast of the Vito Schnabel-led dark comedy The Trainer, which has wrapped filming in Los Angeles, New York and the Bahamas.

The film written by Schnabel and Jeff Solomon is based on the former’s original story. It unfolds over eight days of sleep-deprived chaos and follows Jack (Schnabel), a down-on-his-luck fitness expert living with his mother in Los Angeles, who takes a maniacal swing at fame and fortune, trying to realize his version of the American dream. Tony Kaye (American History X) directed the pic boasting one of the most eclectic ensembles in recent memory, which also includes Julia Fox, Steven Van Zandt, Taylour Paige, Stephen Dorff, John McEnroe, Gina Gershon, Luka Sabbat, Gus Van Sant, Lenny Kravitz, Beverly D’Angelo, Colleen Camp, Gavin Rossdale, Soo Joo Park, Brock O’Hurn, Bella Thorne, Laird Hamilton and Duke Nicholson. Schnabel, Kaye and Jeremy Steckler (The Old Man and the Gun) are producing The Trainer, with George Paaswell (The Night House) serving as executive producer.

Hilton is a media personality and actress who has previously appeared in films including The Bling Ring, Repo! The Genetic Opera, House of Wax, Raising Helen, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! and Zoolander. She can currently be seen on the Peacock reality series, Paris in Love, which she also exec produces.

O’Connell is a singer-songwriter, composer, record producer and actor known for his solo work, as well as his collaborations with his sister Billie Eilish. He recently shared an Oscar with Eilish for the song “No Time to Die” from the Bond movie of the same name, and has also won eight Grammys, among other accolades, having released his own debut studio album Optimist last year. O’Connell has scored films including Megan Park’s drama The Fallout and B.J. Novak’s feature directorial debut Vengeance, which recently had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. He has also appeared on series including Aquarius, Glee and Modern Family, and in such films as Bad Teacher and Life Inside Out.

Sanchez is a media personality who has been seen on such programs as The View, KTTV Fox 11’s Good Day LA, the Fox 11 Ten O’clock News, Extra, Larry King Live, The Joy Behar Show and Showbiz Tonight. Past film credits include Ted 2, White House Down, Celeste & Jesse Forever, We Bought a Zoo, Fantastic Four and Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Akeelah and the Bee, The Longest Yard, The Day After Tomorrow and Fight Club. She’s also been seen on such series as Rake, Dirt and Girlfriends, among others. Sanchez also notably founded aerial production company Black Ops Aviation and serves as Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund.

Seacat is an esteemed actress and acting coach who can currently be seen on the FX on Hulu series Under the Banner of Heaven with Andrew Garfield. Additional credits include the HBO series Enlightened from Laura Dern and Mike White, the Rami Malek indie Buster’s Mal Heart, Chris Messina’s drama Alex of Venice, Gia Coppola’s breakout indie Palo Alto and Mark Ruffalo’s feature directorial debut Sympathy for Delicious.

King is an Emmy-nominated broadcast journalist, TV personality and author who was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2019. She co-hosts CBS News’ morning program CBS Mornings and serves as editor-at-large for O, The Oprah Magazine. King has previously appeared in films including Queen & Slim, The Boss and The Manchurian Candidate, and on such series as Billions, The Game, Queen Sugar, 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live.

