‘Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Creator Annabel Oakes Inks Overall Deal With Paramount TV Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Time to update the Pink Lady Pledge to act cool, look cool, be cool … and snag an overall deal.

Annabel Oakes, creator and showrunner of the upcoming series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, has signed an overall deal with Paramount Television Studios. Besides writing and running the upcoming Grease prequel that will air on Paramount+, Oakes will also direct an episode of the musical series based on the iconic 1978 film.

“Annabel is a brilliant mind, and what she has brought to Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is extraordinary,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We are excited to continue our already amazing partnership with her.”

Prior to collaborating with Paramount TV Studios, Oakes wrote and directed the YouTube pilot The Edge of Seventeen that’s based on the movie of the same name. She also has written and directed episodes of Atypical and served as a writer-producer on Minx, Transparent and Awkward.

“Working with Paramount Television Studios on Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has been a showrunner’s dream,” said Oakes. “They have not only encouraged a very ambitious vision, they’ve been true partners in bringing it to life. I am thrilled to continue working with this team of fiercely supportive, talented, and creative executives.”

Rise of the Pink Ladies takes place in 1954, four years before the original Grease. It follows four outcasts who “dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.” The prequel series stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

The series will feature new original music, written and executive produced by Justin Tranter, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer known for albums by Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and The Chicks. Jamal Sims will serve as choreographer.

Oakes is represented by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone and The Nord Group.