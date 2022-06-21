Pamela Levine Named Head Of Marketing For Disney Branded Television & Nat Geo Content

Former 20th Century Fox and HBO marketing chief Pamela Levine is joining Disney General Entertainment as head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content. She replaces Jayanta Jenkins, who exited the post earlier this month after a year and a half.

Reporting jointly to Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis and National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe, Levine will lead the integrated internal agency across brand and creative marketing, strategy, publicity, media planning, digital/social, events, talent relations and awards, working on content for Disney+, as well as the Disney- and National Geographic-branded linear networks.

Levine starts June 27 and will be based in Burbank, while also spending time in the District of Columbia where National Geographic is based.

Among Levine’s direct reports in her new role are Chris Albert, EVP, Marketing and Publicity; Chris Spencer, EVP, Creative Marketing; Kristin Corrigan, SVP, Marketing Strategy; Jessica Bodaken, VP, Marketing Production; Abby Ho, VP, Social Media & Engagement Strategy; and Katie Morrow, VP, Media Planning.

This marks a homecoming of sorts for Levine who exited as president of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing at 20th Century Fox Film following the studio’s acquisition by Disney as part of a mass exodus of Fox’s film leadership following the transaction. In the top marketing post at 20th Century Fox, she led campaigns for such hits as Hidden Figures, Logan, Murder on the Orient Express, The Greatest Showman, Deadpool 2 and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Previously, Levine served as chief marketing officer at HBO, leading campaigns for commercial and critical successes such as Game of Thrones, True Detective, Girls, Silicon Valley and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Prior to HBO, she held several positions at 20th Century Fox Film in her first tour of duty at the studio, including co-president of Domestic Film Marketing, where she spearheaded the launch and growth of big franchises including X-Men, Ice Age and Night at the Museum. Her team also worked on The Devil Wears Prada, Alvin and The Chipmunks, The Simpsons Movie and Avatar, among many others.

Levine joins Disney from the VC-backed tech company BookClub.com, where she most recently served as chief marketing officer for the consumer-facing digital platform.

“Pam is an incredibly accomplished executive whose extensive experience launching, reimagining, and growing big entertainment brands is unparalleled,” said Davis and Monroe. “She’s not only led marketing for some of the most successful film and television franchises of all time, but Pam has a stellar reputation as a strong, inspiring leader of high-performing, award-winning teams.”