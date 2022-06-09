It Starts On The Page: Read The Script For ‘Pachinko’s Series-Premiere Episode

Only a year after Min Jin Lee’s original novel was published in 2017 and became a New York Times bestseller, Apple acquired rights to Pachinko to turn it into series. The bet paid off, as the eight-episode drama, with Soo Hugh as writer, showrunner and executive producer, became a worldwide hit, scoring big enough numbers that Apple announced a Season 2 renewal on the day the Season 1 finale premiered on the streamer.

Pachinko‘s pilot episode is the latest installment of It Starts On the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Soo Hugh wrote and created this series based on the the novel, which chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family over four generations as they leave their homeland to build a better life.

The pilot episode, “Chapter One,” written by Hugh and directed by Kogonada, begins with Solomon (Jin Ha) in 1989 New York City as he attempts to secure a promotion. The story then flashes back to the childhood of his mother in Japanese-occupied Korea, as a young Sunja (Yu-na) living with her parents who house male lodgers.

