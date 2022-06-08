It Starts On The Page: Read The Thrilling Series Finale Script For ‘Ozark’

Since 2017, Ozark has kept audiences rapt with the story of the money-laundering Byrde family. After four seasons and three Emmy wins, the Netflix series wrapped its run in April with a thrilling conclusion written by Chris Mundy and directed by star Jason Bateman.

Mundy’s series finale script, titled “A Hard Way To Go,” is the latest installment of It Starts On the Page, Deadline’s annual series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that will define the now-underway TV awards season. The scripts in our series are all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by Deadline using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Bateman stars as Marty Byrde, a Chicago financial adviser laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel, who moves his family to the Ozarks when things go awry. Working with his politically savvy wife (Laura Linney) and a teenage local (Julia Garner) to appease the cartel, Byrde tangles with local criminals while striving to protect his kids and keep his family together.

“A Hard Way To Go” begins with Ruth (Garner) covered in mud and drinking a beer as a cement mixer pours the foundation of her new swimming pool and a freshly dug grave. After refusing to launder money for the cartel, she is in a difficult situation as Marty arrives and asks for her help in getting her kids back.

Click below to read the full script: