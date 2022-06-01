Owen Wilson Comedy ‘Secret Headquarters’ Jumping From Theaters To Paramount+

EXCLUSIVE: The Owen Wilson family secret superhero comedy, Secret Headquarters, will debut exclusively on Paramount+ this August in the U.S. and Canada, Deadline has learned. The Jerry Bruckheimer produced movie will also debut in select international territories where the streaming service is available.

“We have seen tremendous success with our high-quality kids and family content, and are excited to add this special superhero movie to our growing slate of Paramount+ original films,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming. “Secret Headquarters is the perfect action-packed summer film for the whole family, making it a perfect fit for Paramount+ and our mountain of entertainment geared toward the whole household.”

The pic most recently had a theatrical release date of Aug. 5 and leaves behind Sony’s Brad Pitt action movie Bullet Train, Universal’s Jo Koy family comedy Easter Sunday and A24’s horror comedy Bodies, Bodies, Bodies on that release date. Exhibition still has plenty to feast on during that weekend.

In Secret Headquarters, while hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home. When villains attack, they must team up to defend the headquarters and save the world. Pic stars Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit) and Michael Peña (NARCOS: Mexico).

Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman directed the movie with the story by Christopher Yost and screenplay by Yost and Josh Koenigsberg, Joost and Schulman. Pic is produced by Bruckheimer and Chad Oman, and executive produced by Scott Lumpkin and Orlee-Rose Strauss.

Bruckheimer beat himself this past weekend at the Memorial Day domestic box office with Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick taking the 4-day holiday record with $160M, unseating the producer’s previous 2007 champ Pirates at the Caribbean: At World’s End ($153M).