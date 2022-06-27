‘Outlander’: Izzy Meikle-Small And Joey Phillips Join Season 7 Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Izzy Meikle-Small (Never Let Me Go, Snow White and the Huntsman) and Joey Phillips (Billy Elliot) has joined the cast of Starz‘s Outlander for Season 7. The pair will play brother and sister Rachel Hunter and Dr. Denzell Hunter, respectively.

Fans of the book series will be familiar with the two new characters. Rachel and Denzell are Quakers whose quiet country life is changed when Young Ian (John Bell) arrives at their farm with a sick and injured William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart).

Dr. Denzell Hunter has been trained in medicine in Boston and London. As a firm believer in liberty, he is preparing to join the Revolutionary Army as a surgeon. His younger sister Rachel is modest but shows flashes of a fiery spirit that attracts the admiration of both William and Young Ian.

“We’re excited to welcome Izzy and Joey to the Outlander family and can’t wait for fans to see how these two fantastic actors bring Rachel and Denzell to life,” Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer, and executive producer, said in an exclusive statement to Deadline.

Meikle-Small and Philips join previously announced returning cast Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and Bell. Production on Season 7 began in Scotland in April.

Roberts executive produces alongside Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Meikle-Small is best known for portraying young Kathy H. in the 2010 film Never Let Me Go. Other credits include the BBC miniseries Great Expectations, the 2012 film Private Peaceful, and the 2012 fantasy film Snow White and the Huntsman.

She is repped by Curtis Brown Group.

Phillips’ TV credits include The Royal for Yorkshire Television, and Doctors, Holby City, The Accused, and Half Moon Investigates for the BBC.

On the theater front, his credits include Billy Elliott, Of Gods & Monsters, A View From The Bridge, Juliet, and A Christmas Carol.

Phillips is repped by DBA Management.