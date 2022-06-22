Outfest Rounds Out Lineup For Its 40th Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival

Outfest has announced the complete lineup for its 40th-anniversary Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival, which will take place from July 14-24 at multiple locations throughout Los Angeles.

More than 200 films, representing 29 countries, will screen as part of this year’s lineup. 42 will make their world premieres, including the doc Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story from Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films and Pulse Films; the UK feature Phea, starring Sherika Sherard; Mercedes Kane’s Art and Pep; and Scout Durwood’s Youtopia.

Outfest Los Angeles’ Episodics section will also feature a host of world premieres, including advanced looks at at Shudder’s forthcoming docuseries Queer for Fear; the comedy special Queer Riot, headlined by Margaret Cho; and writer-producer Des Moran’s series halfsies, as well as a free sneak peek screening of the upcoming Prime Video series A League of Their Own, starring Abbi Jacobson.

Outfest

The fest’s Platinum section, spotlighting creators of experimental LGBTQIA+ media and performance, will includes screenings of Addison Heimann’s SXSW premiere Hypochondriac, the celebrated doc The End of Wonderland and a shorts showcase, as well as presentations which will see the Platinum Maverick Award and The Platinum Alchemy Award presented to writer-filmmaker Clive Barker and musical artist Big Freedia, respectively.

The 2022 festival will also feature the three-night event Outfest Under the Stars, which combines screenings with live, on-stage performance, and the 6th Outfest Los Angeles Trans, Nonbinary & Intersex Summit, as well as numerous Legacy screenings and special events. It will open with the world premiere of Billy Porter’s directorial debut Anything’s Possible, closing with a gala for the slasher They/Them, and will also feature a 20th anniversary screening of Todd Haynes’ Far from Heaven, as previously announced.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work our programming team has done to craft a lineup that celebrates the history of the LGBTQIA+ community and the art we create, and that also spotlights innovative new work that will pave the way for 40 more years of spectacular, groundbreaking queer cinema,” said Outfest’s Director of Festival Programming, Mike Dougherty.

Tickets to Outfest 2022 can be purchased here, going on sale to members beginning June 22 and to the general public starting on the 24th. View the entire lineup below.

OPENING NIGHT

ANYTHING’S POSSIBLE directed by Billy Porter. USA. (World Premiere)

Two teenagers — an unflappable trans girl and a charming teenage boy — navigate a relationship during their last year of high school in this winning directorial debut from Billy Porter. Cast: Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali, Renée Elise Goldsberry

CLOSING NIGHT

THEY/THEM directed by John Logan. USA. (World Premiere)

In this slasher horror film set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. Several campers, led by iron-willed Jordan (Theo Germaine) and Alexandria (Quei Tann), join Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) for a week of queer de-programming. As the camp’s methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. Cast: Kevin Bacon, Anna Chlumsky, Carrie Preston, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch, Darwin del Fabro

U.S. CENTERPIECE

UNIDENTIFIED OBJECTS directed by Juan Felipe Zuleta. USA.

A lonely dwarf and his unstable, alien-obsessed neighbor are thrown together on an impossible road trip that will alter their strange friendship (and their sense of reality) forever. Cast: Matthew August Jeffers, Sarah Hay, Roberta Colindrez, Tara Pacheco, Hamish Allan-Headley, Kerry Flanagan

DOCUMENTARY CENTERPIECE

MAMA BEARS directed by Daresha Kyi. USA.

Follow these Christian mothers on their journey to become “Mama Bears” — a community of mothers whose unwavering love for their LGBTQ children has turned them into fierce advocates for the entire queer community.

*Outfest Alum

**As part of the film’s special centerpiece screening during Outfest Los Angeles, director Daresha Kyi, the film team, and the leadership of the Mama Bears organization will be on the red carpet. They will be joined by special guests who will help them rally parents of color to protect their LGBTQIA+ children, and jumpstart vitally important conversations within communities of color about the importance of love, acceptance, and inclusion.

PLATINUM CENTERPIECE

HeBGB TV directed by Jake McClellan, Eric Griffin, and Adam Lenhart. USA. (World Premiere)

Goofy horror hijinks and high camp queer shenanigans ensue, when some siblings get transmitted into an unsuspecting household via a retro-horror TV cable box. Cast: Knucklehead, Josh Dorsheimer, Michael Garland, Zenobia Decoteau, Ellen Tibero-Shultz, Ian Sanchez, Curtis Proctor-Artz

*Outfest alum

LEGACY CENTERPIECE

FAR FROM HEAVEN (20th Anniversary) directed by Todd Haynes. USA.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Todd Haynes’ masterpiece — the multi-Oscar nominated melodrama that paid tribute to cinema icon Douglas Sirk — with the legends responsible for its making. Cast: Julianne Moore, Dennis Quaid, Dennis Haysbert, Patricia Clarkson, Viola Davis



**Todd Haynes, Christine Vachon, and Julianne Moore will be in attendance

NARRATIVES

ALL KINDS OF LOVE directed by David Lewis. USA

After his commitment-phobic husband divorces him, a stuck-in-his-ways gay man tries to start over. When he becomes accidental roommates with a younger hip nerd, sparks begin to fly. Cast: Matthew Montgomery, Cody Duke, Steve Callahan, Nick Salamone, Molly O’Leary, Mark Nordike, Marval A Rex, Spike Mayer, Michael Dumas

*Outfest alum

ATTACHMENT directed by Gabriel Bier Gislason. Denmark.

A Danish actress has fallen for a young woman and moves with her to her home in London. There she discovers that her new girlfriend’s family might be in thrall to a supernatural terror of Jewish folklore. Cast: Josephine Park, Ellie Kendrick, Sofie Gråbøl, David Dencik

BREAKING THE ICE directed by Clara Stern. Austria.

Mira lives a life of responsibility, captaining her women’s ice hockey team and keeping her family and the vineyard they run afloat, but she must learn to let go when a spontaneous new teammate enters her orbit. Cast: Alina Schaller, Judith Altenberger, Tobias Resch, Pia Hierzegger, Wolfgang Böck

CHRISSY JUDY directed by Todd Flaherty. USA.

When his best friend and creative partner suddenly couples off and moves away, an ambitious New York drag queen must reinvent himself or risk becoming an irrelevant solo act both onstage and off. Cast: Todd Flaherty, Wyatt Fenner, Joey Taranto, Kiyon Spencer, James Tison, João Santos, Nicole Spiezio

DOS ESTACIONES directed by Juan Pablo Gonzalez. Mexico.

As the owner of a struggling tequila factory in rural Mexico, Maria Garcia fights to uphold her family legacy against new competition, while dealing with her affection for a new employee. Cast: Teresa Sánchez, Rafaela Fuentes, Tatín Vera, Manuel, García-Rulfo, José Galindo, Ana Rosa Fuentes Estrada, José Luis Flores, Juan Eduardo, Fuentes Estrada, Juan Carrillo, Vero Bolaños

THE FIRST FALLEN directed by Rodrigo de Oliveira. Brazil.

In the early ’80s, as the AIDS crisis begins its first wave in Brazil, three friends come together to care for each other. Cast: Johnny Massaro, Renata Carvalho, Vitor Camilo, Clara Choveaux, Alex Bonini, Higor Campagnaro

GIRL PICTURE directed by Alli Haapasalo. Finland.

Over the course of three Fridays, teenage best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö experience first love and sexual awakening in this cathartic, deeply felt Sundance hit. Cast: Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, Linnea Leino

GOD SAVE THE QUEENS directed by Jordan Danger. USA.

Four drag queens attend a therapy retreat in an effort to overcome the issues holding them back in life. Cast: Justin Andrew Honard AKA Alaska Thunderfuck, Jay Jackson AKA Laganja Estranja, Kelly Mantle, Jordan Michael Green, Peter Facinelli, Michelle Visage, Luenell, Joaquim De Almeida, Manila Luzon, Honey Davenport, Zack Gottsagen

Screening at the Ford Theater preceded by a special performance by stars Alaska Thunderfuck, Laganja Estranja, Kelly Mantle, and Jordan M Green

LONESOME directed by Craig Boreham. Australia.

As handsome drifter Casey flees his mysterious past in the countryside, a relationship with Tib in the big city offers a chance for them both to build a new beginning. Cast: Josh Lavery, Daniel Gabriel, Anni Finsterer, Ian Roberts

*Outfest alum

MARS ONE directed by Gabriel Martins. Brazil.

During a time of political change in Brazil, a young queer woman finds first love as her family falls apart. Cast: Rejane Faria, Carlos Francisco, Camilla Damião, Cícero Lucas, Ana Hilário, Russo APR, Dircinha Macedo, Tokinho, Juan Pablo Sorrin

MAYBE SOMEDAY directed by Michelle Ehien. USA.

In the midst of separating from her wife Jay decides to move across the county, leaving her to navigate the inevitable cycles of love, loss, and everything in between. Cast: Michelle Ehlen, Charlie Steers, Shaela Cook, Jeneen Robinson, Eliza Blair, Cameron Norman

*Outfest alum

MY EMPTINESS AND I (MI VACIO Y YO) directed by Adrian Silvestre. Spain.

In an arduous journey to find her true identity — doubts, fears and dreams collide in a young trans woman’s world. Cast: Raphaëlle Pérez, Alberto Díaz, Marc Ribera, Isabel Rocatti, Carles Fernández Giua, Carmen Moreno, Sergio Reverón, Lena Brasas, Tina Recio, Alicia de Benito

*Outfest alum

MONEYBOYS directed by C.B. Yi. China, France.

Far from his home in rural China, Fei builds a new life in Beijing as a street hustler while balancing the emotional entanglements of his fellow contemporaries, and his conservative family in the countryside. Cast: ​​Kai Ko, Chloe Maayan, JC Lin

PETER VON KANT directed by François Ozon. France.

In master filmmaker François Ozon’s reimagining of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant, a spiraling gay filmmaker’s obsession with a young actor wreaks havoc on those closest to him. Cast: Isabelle Adjani, Denis Ménochet, Khalil Gharbia, Hanna Schygulla, Stéfan Crépon, Aminthe Audiard

*Outfest alum

PHEA directed by Rocky Palladino (World Premiere). UK.

A struggling musician journeys into the heart of London’s criminal underworld to save the woman she loves in this lyrical reimagining of the Orpheus myth. Cast: Sherika Sherard, Andrew Whipp, Iola Evans, Amelia Eve, Gabija Siurbyte, Katarina Andrejcova, Leo Ihenacho, Velibor Topic Emun Elliott.

PLEASE BABY PLEASE directed by Amanda Kramer. USA.

Newlyweds Suse and Arthur become the dangerous obsession of a greaser gang that awakens a sleeping quandary into the couple’s sexual identity. Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, Karl Glusman, Demi Moore

SHALL I COMPARE YOU TO A SUMMER’S DAY? directed by Mohammad Shawky Hassan. Egypt, Lebanon, Germany.

In the style of One Thousand and One Nights, this unique film uses music and memorable visuals to tells stories of love and lust among young, gay Egyptian men. Cast: Ahmed Awadalla, Nadim Bahsoun, Hassan Dib, Ahmed El Gendy, Richard Gabriel Gersch

SUBLIME directed by Mariano Blasin. Argentina.

An Argentinian teen struggles with the feelings he has for his best friend in this intimate journey of self-discovery that could end in heartbreak. Cast: Martin Miller, Teo Inama Chiabrando, Azul Mazzeo, Joaquin Arana, Facundo Trotonda, Javier Drolas, Carolina Tejeda, Emma Subiela

THREE HEADED BEAST directed by Fernando Andrés and Tyler Rugh. USA.

The fears, desires and loneliness of a bisexual couple navigating a open relationship collide during a hot Texas summer. Cast: Cody Shook, Dani Hurtado, Jacob Schatz, Daniel Abramson, Paul Grant, Avery Merrifield

THREE TIDY TIGERS TIED A TIE TIGHTER directed by Gustavo Vinagre. Brazil.

In the working-class suburbs of São Paulo, a trio of queer young friends attempt to make their way as a new wave of the Forgetfulness pandemic takes hold. Cast: Jonata Vieira, Pedro Ribeiro, Gilda Nomacce, Carlos Esher, Julia Katharine, David Lobo, Everaldo Pontes, Ivana Wonder, Inês Brasil, Majeca Angelucci, Gabriel Stippe, Cida Moreira, Nilcéia Vicente, Lizette Negreiros, Filipe Rossato

YOU CAN LIVE FOREVER directed by Sarah Watts and Mark Slutsky. Canada.

When young queer teen Jaime is sent to live with her devout relatives, she finds herself falling in love within their strict Jehovah’s Witness community. Cast: Anwen O’Driscoll, June Laporte, Liane Balaban, Deragh Campbell, Tim Campbell, Antoine Yared, Hasani Freeman

DOCUMENTARY

ART AND PEP directed by Mercedes Kane. USA. (World Premiere)

A look at the history of the iconic gay bar Sidetrack and its owners, Art and Pep, who have helped fuel movements and create community for decades in Chicago’s queer enclave.

ALL MAN: THE INTERNATIONAL MALE STORY directed by Bryan Darling and Jesse Finlay Reed. USA.

Narrated by Matt Bomer, this dazzling documentary charts the rise and dominance of Gene Burkard’s International Male magazine, and its masculinity-shifting influence upon generations of men.

FRAMING AGNES directed by Chase Joynt. USA.

After discovering case files from a 1950s gender clinic, a cast of trans actors turn a talk show inside out to confront the legacy of a young trans woman forced to choose between honesty and access.

*Outfest alum

IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY directed by Victoria Linares Villegas. Dominican Republic, USA.

Through re-enactments starring her family, Victoria traces the life of her cousin — queer filmmaker Oscar Torres — blurring the lines between reality and fiction.

JEANNETTE directed by Maris Curran. USA.

Dealing with the complicated aftermath of trauma, Jeannette Feliciano — a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub massacre — understands vulnerability as a strength.

LOVING HIGHSMITH directed by Eva Vitija. Switzerland, Germany.

An intimate portrait of the exciting, romantic and volatile life of novelist Patricia Highsmith, examining the writer’s relationship to her work and lesbian identity.

MAKE ME FAMOUS directed by Brian Vincent. USA.

A madcap romp through the 1980’s NYC art scene through the lens of the colorful career of painter, Edward Brezinski, who is hell-bent on making it.

MANSCAPING directed by Broderick Fox. USA.

Three queer men — Black American visual artist Devan Shimoyama, transgender Canadian barber Jessie Anderson, and Australian fetish barber Richard Savvy — reimagine the traditional barbershop and style new conceptions of masculinity along the way.

NELLY & NADINE directed by Magnus Gertten. Sweden, Belgium, Norway.

Magnus Gertten’s film about two women who met in a concentration camp takes you on a journey of survival, espionage, tragedy and most of all, love.

PAT ROCCO DARED directed by Bob Christie and Morris Chapdelaine. Canada.

An exploration of the life and work of artist, activist, filmmaker, and entertainer Pat Rocco, whose erotic male nude films began an influential career that spanned decades.

*Outfest alum

PREJUDICE AND PRIDE directed by Eva Beling. Sweden, Finland, Iceland. (North American Premiere)

An exhilarating documentary ride through the history of LGBTQ+ Swedish cinema. If you’ve only watched The Celluloid Closet —you’re only getting half the story.

A RUN FOR MORE directed by Ray Whitehouse. USA.

Join Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe — a Latinx, trans woman running for office in Texas — on the campaign trail, as she finds herself on an unexpected journey of self-discovery and healing.

SIRENS directed by Rita Baghdadi. USA, Lebanon.

Rock out with the only all-female thrash metal band in the Middle East, as its members navigate life, the patriarchy, haters, and each other.

STAY ON BOARD: THE LEO BAKER STORY directed by Nicola Marsh and Giovanni Reda. USA. (World Premiere)

Following Leo Baker’s fight to make space for himself as a trans man in the world of pro-skateboarding, Stay On Board dares you to ask if there’s anything more punk than turning down the Olympics.

Uýra – The Rising Forest directed by Juliana Curi. Brazil, USA.

Journeying from town to town in the Amazon rainforest, Uýra showcases their Indigenous, queer, and trans identities through dazzling performance art for local audiences to combat the ravages of climate change, environmental racism, and transphobia.

PLATINUM SECTION

A CONVERSATION WITH CLIVE BARKER

Followed by screening of Nightbreed: The Director’s Cut

The 2022 inaugural Platinum Maverick Award is being presented to the groundbreaking horror icon, Clive Barker. Barker isn’t just a filmmaker but an avant-garde playwright, an impressionist painter, and a literary juggernaut. The macabre, experimental, and thought-provoking characters he has brought to life on the big screen are nuanced, complicated, and subversively queer. Barker’s tales are filled with examinations of bodies, desire, and the sensation of going beyond prescriptive sexuality. His films shine a light on the oppressive nature of heteronormative power structures while providing glimpses of queer liberation by showing monsters as the good guys. Join us for a conversation and Q&A, the presentation of the award, and one of the few theatrical screenings ever of Nightbreed – The Director’s Cut.

ESTUARIES directed by Lior Shamriz. USA, Mexico.

Trying to immigrate to the U.S. during the Trump administration, Eli is set adrift after the non-binary performance artist he was to marry is killed. Cast: Lior Shamriz, Chelsea Rector, Emily Lucid, Peter Kalisch, Jordan Green, Atsuko Okatsuka, Helene Udy, Tal Meiri, Rebecka Jackson, Oscar Alvarez

THE END OF WONDERLAND directed by Laurence Turcotte-Fraser. Canada. (U.S. Premiere)

While facing eviction from her packed studio, veteran trans adult artist Tara Emory must confront her family history of hoarding, fear of the future, and herself.

HYPOCHONDRIAC directed by Addison Heimann. USA.

A sexy young potter’s life devolves into chaos as he loses function of his body while being haunted by the physical manifestation of his childhood trauma. Cast: Zach Villa, Devon Graye, Madeline Zima, Paget Brewster, Yumarie Morales, Marlene Forte, Chris Doubek

*Outfest alum

PASSION directed by Maja Borg. Sweden, Spain.

Having escaped a destructive relationship, filmmaker Maja Borg explores two ritual practices, Christianity and BDSM, and the spiritual, healing kinship between religion and subculture.

YOUTOPIA directed by Scout Durwood. USA. (World Premiere)

Following a devastating break up, a young woman inadvertently becomes the leader of a hipster millennial cult but the members are begging to disappear into the multiverse. Cast: Scout Durwood, McKenzie Trent, Jes Rona, Katie Wee, Nikki McKenzie, Christine Lakin, Paul Palmeri, Christine Little.

*Outfest alum

PLATINUM SHORTS SHOWCASE

Loneliness, anxiety, addiction, love, art, shame, and sex dolls are all highlighted in this years showcase. A film director and an escort’s evening gets interrupted; Trulee Hall’s sex dolls and self-love fantasy is visualized as an out-of-body-experience; Delia Derbyshire’s “Falling” is lip-synced by trans and non binary people while they also describe their dreams; Apocalyptic revelations ensue and a grade school girl crushes hard while pop star Oliver Sim slides into a surreal journey of love, shame and blood in a Yann Gonzalez three-part musical short. These and many more discoveries, desires, and detours fill up this series of stellar experimental filmmaking.

PLATINUM ALCHEMY PARTY with Platinum Alchemy Award presented to Big Freedia

The 2022 inaugural Alchemy Award is being presented to New Orleans hero, international hip hop legend, and the undisputed Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia. Freedia has been breaking barriers and inspiring others to live their dreams from the stage since 1999. A champion of independent music venues and a righteous voice in the fight against gun violence, Freedia has used their talent and fame to combat oppression and lift up the voices of others. He is one of the hardest working artists, always delivering an unapologetic message of pride, self-love, and hope. His distinct voice has appeared with artists such as Drake, RuPaul, Kesha, Lizzo, and Beyoncé. Freedia’s inspiring story of transformation and creation exemplifies Alchemy– magical, spiritual, symbolic, iconic. Shimmer and bounce with us all night long during the outrageously sexy Alchemy Party where we will honor Freedia and celebrate the Platinum series. It will be golden!

EPISODIC SHOWCASE: LOS ANGELES IN FOCUS

GAY, ASIAN, IMMIGRANT directed by Ushmey Chakraborty. USA.

When a privileged gay, Asian, immigrant lands a job by perpetuating a harmful stereotype, he must keep up the lie in front of his potential lover when his boss shows up at his doorstep. Cast: Ushmey Chakraborty, Dre Matthews, Janet Carter

halfsies directed by Brad Klipfel, created by Des Moran. USA. (World Premiere)

After the death of their oldest sibling, six Black half siblings each struggling to define themselves re-enter each other’s lives. Cast: Des Moran, Wade Allain-Marcus, Devere Rogers, Jerah Milligan, Galen J. Williams, Akilah A. Walker, Cameron Deane Stewart, Heather Ann Gottlieb, Nick Apostolina, Max Raines

HOW NOT TO BE A JUNKIE directed by Michelle Peerali. USA.

22-year-old Lex thinks she has mastered the art of shooting up and getting just high enough not to wake up dead. But today — things didn’t go as planned. Cast: Ally Ioannides, Nora Yates, Andrea Metz, June Carryl, Candis Cayne, Mia Castillo, Amirah Johnson, Tommi Rose

*Outfest alum

(UN)CLAIMED directed by Carolyn Ratteray. USA. (World Premiere)

Fiona Devers, a facilities-manager-but-wanna-be-performer, and her longtime girlfriend navigate polyamory for the first time. Cast: Carolyn Ratteray, Karla Mosley, Tina Huang, Blake Cooper Griffin, Dani Fernandez, Ayesha Harris, Rodney To, J. Michael Feldman

WISHY WASHY directed by Sam Rosenberg. USA. (World Premiere)

A bisexual twenty-something is unable to make any decisions due to the gay angel and straight devil telling him what to do. Cast: Moses Feldman, Cooper Reynolds, Ryan Brophy, Maura Fallon, Maggie Powers, Jess Toltzis

EPISODICS

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN (Free Screening!)

In this new Prime Video series inspired by the iconic 1992 film, Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) escapes her 1940s sheltered married life to become a member of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, Dale Dickey.

*Free advanced screening of the series’ first two episodes with talent in attendance

QUEER FOR FEAR (World Premiere)

An advanced look at the first episode of Shudder’s thrilling new docuseries, produced by Bryan Fuller and Steak House, that expertly guides us through the queer influence on a century of horror cinema.

Q&A follows screening with EPs Bryan Fuller and Steak House, Co-EP Tom Maroney, Nay Bever, Kimberly Peirce, and Alonso Duralde!

QUEER RIOT Directed by Page Hurwitz. USA. (World Premiere)

In this new one hour special, a chosen family of queer comics — led by the inimitable Margaret Cho — gather to perform a special show of all-queer standup for an all-queer audience. Cast: River Butcher, Margaret Cho, Brad Loekle, Justin Martindale, Christine Medrano, Jackie Monahan, Daniel Webb, Akeem Woods

SLEEP WITH ME Directed by Samantha Lee. Philippines. (World Premiere)

Interabled, queer romance blossoms between two night owl, a wheelchair user who DJs the night shift and a woman with a rare condition that only lets her fall asleep in the daytime. Cast: Lovie Poe, Janine Gutierrez

*Outfest alum

CRAZY Directed by Rachel Leyco, Sheena Midori Brevig, Ella Lentini, Alyssa Lerner. USA. (World Premiere)

Two queer Asian-American frenemies navigate romantic entanglements while battling mental illnesses that teach them they’re more alike than they realize. Cast: Rachel Leyco, Sheena Midori Brevig, Courtney Amis, Tara Azarian, Jamila Hache, Evie Abat

*Outfest alum

UNCONVENTIONAL Directed by Kit Williamson. USA. (World Premiere)

Queer siblings Noah and Margot Guillory and their significant others, Daniel Charles and Eliza Slate, try to start an unconventional family while navigating their thirties in the new series from Eastsiders creator Kit Williamson. Cast: Kit Williamson, Aubrey Peeples, James Bland, Briana Venskus, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Constantine Rousouli, Willam Belli, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kathy Griffin

*Outfest alum

SPECIAL EVENTS

TRANS, NON-BINARY & INTERSEX SUMMIT

Now in it’s 6th year, the newly renamed Outfest Los Angeles Trans, Nonbinary & Intersex Summit will showcase a snapshot of a multitude of trans, nonbinary & intersex experiences as a vision for the future of our lives. Featuring a keynote from award-winning writer and activist Raquel Willis, two timely filmmaker perspectives on the anti-hero narrative and reproductive rights, an artist to artist conversation on intersex visibility, and a comedy showcase featuring some of the funniest trans, nonbinary and intersex comedians including D’Lo, River Butcher, Jes Tom, Nori Reed, 7g, and Kai, this year’s summit is a time-capsule titled Manifesting Our Future – a call to action to imagine ourselves 50 to 100 to 1000 years from now. The future is ours, the future is here, and right now more than ever, we have the power to manifest it.

I HAVE TO LAUGH: COMEDY NIGHT AT THE FORD

A live stand-up showcase under the stars at the Ford Theater featuring the cast of Outfet los Angeles 2022 selection Queer Riot — Margaret Cho, River Butcher, Brad Loekle, Akeem Woods, and Daniel Webb — followed by a selection of hilarious and innovative comedy shorts!

OUTFEST PRESENTS TIFFANY BILLINGS’ JETÉ – LA’S PREMIER DANCE EXPERIENCE!

A star-studded evening of dynamic, vivacious, and captivating performances, located in the heart of West Hollywood, at Heart WeHo. On Thursday, the 21st of July, 2022, Outfest will be joining forces with Jeté’s Creator, Producer, & Director, Tiffany Billings, to present a special edition of her monthly, live dance experience featuring performances by some of the industry’s top choreographers, performers, and dancers. The mission of Jeté is to provide a platform for artists to share their talents and originality with the audience in an intimate setting, while also educating and redirecting where we are going as an artistic community. The event has proven to be highly sought after by both entertainers and the general public alike, and has been billed as “The Dance Industry’s Leading Choreography Showcase.” Tickets can be purchased at HeartWeHo.club prior to the event. Follow @clubjete on Instagram for updates and info!

LIVE READ: OUR LADY OF THE SIX TRAIN from Love in Gravity

Love in Gravity, a new scripted podcast series dedicated to stories by and for the queer Latinx community, premieres this summer with weekly episodes written and performed by some of today’s hottest Latinx talent. In advance of its episode release, the cast of Our Lady of the Six Train, a funny and tenderhearted script written by multi-talented artist Dominic Colón, will perform the script live at Plaza de la Raza on Noche Iconia, Outfest’s celebration of the queer Latinx community. Live, in-person performance of this episode includes actors Robin de Jesus (tick, tick… BOOM!), Jessica Marie Garcia (On My Block), Alexia Garcia (Pose), Jason Genao (On My Block), Alycia Pascuale-Peña (Saved by the Bell), Edison Ventura Mata Diaz, Manny Ureña, and more! (Actors appear schedule permitting)

Messy Movement For Film, TV, and Stage Presented by Rashida KhanBey Miller

The Messy Movement Practice somatic dance experience designed to help people feel stronger in the body, decrease stress, and increase confidence – embodying their sensual self through movement. Messy Movement Lab builds upon this foundational practice to support entertainers in building self-awareness and voice around their psychological safety needs while engaging the body as a vehicle for communicating moments of passion, eroticsim and longing in any script. Through our signature sensual movement sequence for storytelling actors can learn safer ways to express their erotic self beyond explicit sex simulation. Through movement we create new worlds where intimacy can be communicated in a multitude of ways on camera and stage. We invite attendees of all experience levels to begin the conversation with their body.

Who is the experience for?

This experience is for feminine spectrum actors, directors, writers and producers who are curious about creating new pathways for intimacy on screen through movement.

LE BEAU MEC: WORLD PREMIERE 4K RESTORATION

In this compelling feature from the golden age of French Gay adult cinema, American director Wallace Potts entreats us to enter the world of athlete, hustler, stripper, and it-boy Karl Forest. Hailed internationally in the gay press for its narrative and erotic intensity, the film was long considered lost until the negatives were located in a garage in Montgomery, Alabama. Potts’ lover, famed dancer Rudolf Nureyev, choreographed the scintillating cabaret striptease, and legendary cinematographer Nestor Almendros captured the sculpted, elusive Forest at his physical peak.

DCP. New 4K restoration by IndieCollect in collaboration with Gerald Herman and the Estate of Wallace Potts.

CONCORD PITCH EVENT

In partnership with Concord Originals, this one-of-a-kind short film financing and IP licensing initiative launched at Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival, in support of up-and-coming LGBTQIA+ filmmakers of color,, will see eligible filmmakers pitch original short films incorporating one of three Concord-licensed songs to Outfest’s Artistic Director Faridah Gbadamosi, Concord Originals’ Director of Development and Production, Charles Hopkins, and a special guest judge yet to be announced. The winning filmmakers will be announced at the conclusion of the festival and will produce their short films with the support of Concord Originals and Outfest, ahead of being showcased at Outfest Fusion in 2023.

SNEAK PREVIEW – CELEBRATING LAUGHTER: THE LIFE AND FILMS OF COLIN HIGGINS directed by Nicholas Eliopoulos

Advanced look at a documentary tribute to Hollywood scribe and director Colin Higgins (Harold and Maude, 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas), whose foundation in his memory has partnered with Outfest to award three $15,000 grants to LGBTQIA+ youth filmmakers to support their professional development in the film industry.

LEGACY

BY HOOK OR BY CROOK (2001) directed by Harry Dodge and SIlas Howard. USA. New remaster!

Gender outlaws turn to a life of petty crime in the big city in this stylish and heartfelt ballad of butch and trans friendship.

THE COCKETTES (2002) directed by Bill Weber and David Weissman. USA. 20th Anniversary!

In this paean to a San Francisco of yesteryear, witness the rise and fall of The Cockettes, a gender-subversive Hippy drag troupe of the 1960s and 70s.

Preceded by a new restoration of TRICIA’S WEDDING (1971) Dir. Milton Miron

GREETINGS FROM WASHINGTON, D.C. (1981) directed by Lucy Winer. USA. New restoration!

Queer activists and filmmakers take part in the first National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights in this celebratory, out-in-the-streets documentary.

PUNKS (2000) directed by Patrik-Ian Polk. USA. on 35mm!

Patrik-Ian Polk’s groundbreaking debut romantic comedy invites us into the professional, social and intimate lives of 4 queer friends in West Hollywood on their neverending search for Mr. Right.

SHORT FILMS

¡Nails! Dir. Eliana Pipes, USA (World Premiere)

A Fox in the Night Dir. Keeran Anwar Blessie, United Kingdom

A Wild Patience Has Taken Me Here Dir. Érica Sarmet, Brazil

Adam, Eve and the Forbidden Fruit Dir. R.B. Lima, Brazil

All the Crows in the World Dir. Tang Yi, Hong Kong

Anaconda Dir. Joshua Amar USA

así en la tierra como en el cielo Dir. Mireya Martinez, USA (World Premiere)

Beau Dir. Constance Tsang, USA

Beautiful Stranger Dir. Benjamin Belloir, France, Belgium

Bi The Way Dir. Amir Ovadia Steklov, Germany

Black Beauty Dir. Elle Moxley, USA

Blessed and Highly Favored Dir. Marianne Amelinckx, Julieta Messmer, USA (World Premiere)

Blood Hana Dir. M.G. Evangelista, USA

Blooming Dir. Sitong Cao, Yuanxin Qiu, USA

Brutal, Dir. Sam McConnell, USA

Build or Destroy, Dir. Rashaad Newsome, USA

CANS Can’t Stand, Dir. Matt Nadel, Megan Plotka, USA

Car Therapy: Uncoupling, Dir. Jennelle Williams, USA

Cartas Para Axél Dir. Miles Lopez, USA

Catalina Dir. Tyler Rabinowitz, USA (World Premiere)

Chaac + Yum Dir. Roberto Fatal, Xav SF, USA

Cock N’ Bull 3 Dir. Nathan Adloff, USA (World Premiere)

Code Switch Dir. Davis Alexander James, Mx. Roti, USA

cosboi Dir. Gosha Shapiro, USA

Crush Dir. Gilly Barnes, USA

David Roche Talks to You About Love (1983) Dir. Jeremy Podeswa, Canada

Dildo Dir. Jake Muñoz Consing, Philippines

Divine Lust Dir. Anthony de Bono, Germany

Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You Dir. Rioghnach ni Ghrioghair, Ireland

Dooley Does Murder! Dir. Donta ‘Dawn’ Storey, USA (World Premiere)

Double The Trouble, Twice the Fun (1992) Dir.Pratibha Parmar, United Kingdom

Edible Dir. Kandis Golden, USA

El Marijuano Dir. Andre Lara Cervantes, USA

Ele of the Dark Dir. Yace Sula, USA

Encore Martha Dir. Natasha K. Sung, Taiwan

Exalted Mars Dir. Jean-Sébastien Chauvin, France

F^¢K ‘€M R!GHT B@¢K Dir.Harris Doran, USA

Fernanda Dir. Mary Angélica Molina, USA

Firecracker Dir. Caroline Guo, USA (World Premiere)

First Date Dir. Carly Usdin, USA (World Premiere)

First Down Dir. Carrie Stett, USA

Firsts Dir. Jesse Ung, New Zealand

Five Song Tour Dir. Chloe Jury-Fogel, USA

flooded daisies Dir. PoeticMoment, USA

For Love Dir. Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, United Kingdom

Foreign Uncle Dir. Sining Xiang, China

Foster Dir. Jordi Wijnalda, The Netherlands

Fou de Bassan Dir. Yann Gonzalez, France

Fraud Dir. Zen Pace, USA

Good Pressure Dir. Caesar Osiris, Shea Diamond, USA (World Premiere)

Half Dir. Jacob Roberts, USA

Happy Birthday, You Made It Dir. Yuelei Song, USA

Hideous Dir. Yann Gonzalez, United Kingdom

High Jump Dir. Lennert Madou, Belgium

Holding Moses Dir. Rivkah Beth Medow, Jen Rainin (co-director), USA, Japan

Hot Toddy Dir. Mary Sette, USA

I Should Feed My Cat Dir. Abram Cerda, Belgium

I Wish I Never Fucking Met You Dir. Jacob Charton, USA

Is This the One? Dir. Stephanie Mata, USA

Isn’t It a Beautiful World Dir. Joseph Wilson, United Kingdom

Keep/Delete Dir. Kryzz Gautier, USA

King Max Dir. Adéle Vincenti-Crasson, France

Las plantas de mis abuelos Dir. Nicolas Jara, Lilith King-Smithson, USA

Legacy Dir. Giovannie Espiritu, USA

Lesbian Miserables Dir. Tess Paras, USA (World Premiere)

Lipstick of the Brave Dir. Bill Plympton, USA

Lollygag Dir. Tij D’oyen, USA (World Premiere)

Love, Barbara Dir. Brydie O’Connor, USA

Lucky Fish Dir. Emily May Jampel, USA

Luv, Me Dir. Nicolas Jara, Yen Dinh, USA

Madelynn Von Ritz Is Almost Famous Dir. Naz Riahi, Silas Howard, USA (World Premiere)

Masquerade (Egúngún) Dir. Olive Nwosu, Nigeria

Men in Blue: 12 Stories Dir. Francisco Bianchi, France

Mercury Retrograde Dir. Gustavo Gamero, Mexico (World Premiere)

Minutes Dir. Alix Eve, Olivia Dowd, United Kingdom

Monsieur Le Butch Dir. Jude Dry, USA

My Abortion Saved My Life Dir. Ruby Rose Collins, Tiler Wilson, USA

My First Choice Dir. Carlota Callén, Spain

Nenena Dir. Johaira Michelle Dilauro, USA

New Moon Dir. Jeremie Balais, Jeffig LeBars, Raul Domingo, Colman Domingo, USA, France

North Star Dir. P.J. Palmer, USA

Obsolescence Dir. Caviar to the General (Caviar Jiang), China

One Lift at a Time Dir. Flo Singer, Ben Dame, USA

Pause Dir. Jacquelynn Auger, Australia (World Premiere)

Perennial Dir. Griffin Cubero, USA (World Premiere)

Piercing Dir. Nate Gualtieri, USA (World Premiere)

Poppets Dir. Maz Murray, United Kingdom

Portal Dir. Rodney Evans, USA

Prittyboi Dir. Nicolas Collins, USA

Punch Line Dir. Becky Cheatle, Ireland

Put the Brights On Dir. Raymond Rea, USA

Queer Parivaar Dir. Shiva Raichandani, United Kingdom

Recuerdo de una tarde en la azotea Dir. Tavo Ruiz, Mexico (World Premiere)

Regret To Inform You Dir. Yusuf Shadeed Nasir, Benji Schwimmer (Contributing Director), USA

Remnants Dir. Primo Justice Schiappa, USA

Revelations Dir. Noah Causey, USA (World Premiere)

S1NGULAR Dir. Ramón J. Goñi, USA

Sequin Dir. Averi Israel, USA

Sorry, I Can’t Talk Right Now Dir. Bia Jurema, USA

Spaceship Dir. Jorge G. Camarena, USA

Starfuckers Dir. Antonio Marziale, USA

Successful Thawing of Mr. Moro Dir. Jerry Carlsson, Sweden

Tank Fairy Dir. Erich Rettstadt, Taiwan, USA

Tell Me Something I Don’t Know Dir. Neal Suresh Mulani, USA

The Actress Dir. Andrew Ondrejcak, USA

The Baldwin Archives Dir. Laura Seay, USA

the beginning & the middle Dir. Alexis G. Zall, USA

The Birth of a Beautiful Butch Dir. Gia-Rayne Harris, USA

The Bower Dir. Marco Alessi, United Kingdom (World Premiere)

The Ephemeral Dir. Jorge Muriel, Spain

The House of LaBeija Dir. Fredgy Noël, USA

The Ladies Dir. Jill Gutowitz, USA (World Premiere)

The Last Human Person on Earth Dir. Ryan Michael Hoskins, USA

The Letter Men Dir. Andy Vallentine, USA

The Paranormal Communicator Dir. Tyler Miguel Mercer, USA

The Spirit God Gave Us Dir. Michael Donte, USA

The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night Dir. Fawzia Mirza, USA

Three’s Company Dir. Steve Balderson, USA (World Premiere)

Together/Apart Dir. David Amberg, USA (World Premiere)

Top Bottom Top Dir. Graham Kolbeins, USA (World Premiere)

Trans Bodies, Trans Choices Dir. Ruby Fludzinski, Tiler Wilson, USA

Troy Dir. Mike Donahue, USA

Two Heads Two Ways Dir. Trulee Hall, USA

Two-Spirit Dir. Mónica Taboada-Tapia, Colombia

Unicorn Dir. Matt Porter, USA

UNIDAD: Gay & Lesbian Latinos Unidos Dir. Gregorio Davila, USA (World Premiere)

Unity Mosque Dir. Nicole Teeny, USA, Canada

Up Close Dir. Sam Gurry, USA

Valentine Dir. Beck Kitsis, Chris McNabb, USA

Warsha Dir. Dania Bdeir, France, Lebanon, USA

West by God Dir. Scott Lazer, USA

Winter Insect, Summer Flower Dir. Tee Jaehyung Park, Gbenga Komolafe, USA

Work Dir. April Maxey, USA

Wuss Dir. Rubing Zhang, China (World Premiere)

Yes, Goddess Dir. Randa Jarrar, USA (World Premiere)

You Dir. Nicole Eckenroad, USA (World Premiere)