‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes To Star In ‘Music Got Me Here’

EXCLUSIVE: Marking his first leading role in a feature film, Chase Stokes is set to star in Music Got Me Here from multiple-BAFTA nominated filmmaker Gurinder Chadha who will direct. The feature film, which is based on the remarkable true story of Forrest Allen and Tom Sweitzer, is written by Academy Award-winner Irwin Winkler and by Jose Ruisanchez and is based on the documentary by Susan Koch of the same name.

Winkler, Jon Levin and Alexandra Milchan will produce

The film tells the incredible true story of an eccentric high school music teacher, Tom Sweitzer, in a small Virginia town whose world is upended when a former student Forrest Allen — a wild bright light — is left in a coma following a freak snowboarding accident. Hovering between life and death, this young man’s last hope for recovery, and to wake up and talk and walk again, is a reluctant teacher with a damaged past who answers the call from a desperate family to use music therapy as a means of breaking through to their son. This is a story about family, the bonds of friendship and ultimately, the healing power of music.

Stokes is known for his leading role in Netflix’s global phenomenon series Outer Banks. The drama series made its debut in April 2020 to massive fanfare and placement in Netflix top ten for a record number of weeks. For its second season, the series sustained its runaway success securing the number one spot in the Nielsen streaming rankings and has secured its spot as one of the most popular titles on Netflix to date. Season three of Outer Banks is currently in production. Stokes will next appear opposite Joey King in Uglies, a dystopian fantasy film based on Scott Westerfeld’s international bestseller of the same name, which McG is directing for Netflix.

“It’s very rare for a story like this to come along. Based on true-life events, I was gripped by the script and the documentary of the journey of Forrest and Tom and how powerful a family’s love can be to turn things around. Chase Stokes is an exciting young actor who I believe has the vulnerability and emotion to convey the real depths of human despair and the exhilarating heights of relief and happiness the film explores. Add the amazing power of music and an inspiring soundtrack and you have a film that I believe will touch people all over the world,” Chadha said.

“I’m thrilled that Chase identifies with my own journey. As an actor, Chase embodies the fierceness and humor that lives in my heart and the spirit that helped me never ever give up hope,” said Allen.

