‘Outer Banks’: Andy McQueen, Fiona Palomo & Lou Ferrigno Jr Board Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s Outer Banks has added Andy McQueen (Mrs. Davis, Station Eleven), Fiona Palomo (Control Z, La Negociadora) and Lou Ferrigno Jr (S.W.A.T., Stargirl) to its Season 3 cast.

McQueen will play Carlos Singh, a Caribbean Don who is intelligent, refined, and ruthless, and is out on a treasure hunt of his own.

Palomo will play Sofia, who identifies as a Pogue but secretly yearns to be a part of the country club crowd. Likable and scrappy, she starts to form a close connection with Rafe (Drew Starkey).

Ferrigno will play Ryan. Calm and collected but young and hungry, he is Singh’s top security officer and enforcer. He’s done enough jobs to keep a cool head but also knows what could happen if he fails.

Outer Banks is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. After their near-death escape, Season 2 finds John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) on the run — and in over their heads — in the Bahamas.

New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) escalate at home. The $400 million is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean they must do all they can to make it out alive.

Previously announced returning talent also includes Austin North, Charles Esten and Carlacia Grant who has been upped to series regular for Season 3.

The series is created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, who will all return as showrunners and executive producers.

