‘Our Flag Means Death’ Renewed By HBO Max For Second Season

Our Flag Means Death is coming back for a second season on HBO Max.

The streamer renewed the comedy from creator-showrunner David Jenkins, EP/star Taika Waititi and executive producer Garrett Basch.

Our Flag Means Death debuted March 3 and is very loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). Here’s the logline: “After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Waititi). To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas … they found love. Now they have to survive it.”

In addition to Darby and Waititi, the Season 1 ensemble included Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.

“We are so happy to bring this truly one-of-a-kind series back,!” said HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey in a statement. “We congratulate David, Taika, Rhys and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show’s fans for embracing it wholeheartedly.”

Added Jenkins in a statement: “We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans’ open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible.”

Dan Alsted is also an EP on the comedy.