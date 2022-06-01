Orlando Bloom Joins Pete Davidson In ‘Wizards!’ For A24

EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom is set to join Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris in Wizards!, a new film from Australian writer-director David Michôd that reteams A24 and Plan B Entertainment. Michôd also penned the script, which is based on a story by Joel Edgerton and Michôd. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B will produce alongside Liz Watts.

The film follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone.

This marks the fourth collaboration between A24 and Plan B following such award-winning films as Moonlight, Minari and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. This is Plan B’s third collaboration with Michôd after War Machine and The King. It also will reteam Michôd and Watts with A24 for the first time since 2014’s The Rover. Watts recently joined See-Saw Films, where she will be producing the film.

Bloom recently received critical acclaim for starring in the independent feature, Retaliation as well as Rod Lurie’s The Outpost – which was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 Best Independent Films of 2020. Bloom will next be seen starring in season 2 of Amazon’s Carnival Row which he executive produces and he is currently in production on Ian and Eshom Nelms’ Red Right Hand opposite Andie MacDowell.

Bloom is repped by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.