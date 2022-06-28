‘Only Murders In The Building’: Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez On Exploring Familial Connections In Season 2

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' season 2 at DGA Theater on June 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Only Murders In The Building celebrated its Season 2 premiere with a Los Angeles celebration hosted by stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short.

The trio spoke to Deadline on the red carpet about how the series dives into their respective characters’ family life all while trying to solve the mystery of who killed Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell)?

“Certainly, I have a lot of unresolved issues with my son that is explored this year,” Short said of his character Oliver Putnam and son Will (Ryan Broussard).

Broussard added, “This season, we dive deeper into the background of the father/son relationship. We flashback a little bit throughout Season 2 and you really see that relationship develop. You can also expect to see some secrets unfold.”

Gomez’s character Mabel will also take a trip into the past to heal a lot of her pain in the present. And her love life will also get a boost by way of Cara Delevigne’s character Alice.

“For Mabel, you get a glimpse into her personal life with her father and her growth in general,” teased Gomez, who will also bond with Martin’s teen stepdaughter Lucy this season.

“Zoe plays my sort of stepdaughter with who I rekindle a fatherly/young person relationship with,” Martin says of Zoe Colletti who joined the cast in Season 2 as Lucy. “She’s also a great foil because she’s younger than Selena, so it’s funny seeing Mabel struggle to understand this 14 or 15-year-old.”

Shared Colletti, “Lucy is a character that’s mentioned in Season 1 so it’s exciting to see her come into the show. Her dynamic with Charles [Martin] is really heartwarming. It’s a side of Steve’s character we don’t get to see of him before. Her dynamic with Selena’s character Mabel is also super fun because she’s used to being the young and super hip one of the group. Now [Mabel] has someone even younger around that makes her feel a little older. It’s going to be super funny to watch.”

Series co-creator John Hoffman teases Charles, Mabel, and Oliver’s relationship and the challenges they face this season.

“The thing with Season 2 is that we have this mystery with higher stakes than last season because of the situation the trio finds themselves in the finale,” explained Hoffman. “These three are the only ones in the world that can relate to what they are going through. So they have to hang on tight to one another while they still don’t really know one another that well. They’re learning new things as they go along and we test and challenge that relationship. That comedic pocket they found in Season 1 really explodes in Season 2.”