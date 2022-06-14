‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Streamer Disney+ Launching In 60 EMEA Territories This Month

Obi-Wan Kenobi streamer Disney+ will soon be available in 60 territories across EMEA after a series of launches in the region this week.

The streaming service is debuting in 42 new countries and 11 other territories, including launches today in Greece, Turkey and countries in Central Eastern Europe, including Poland, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic and Croatia.

Disney+ debuted on South Africa on 18 May and across the Middle East and North Africa on 8 June. On Thursday, it be made available in Israel, taking the service into the 60 terrorise overall.

Disney+’s offers original series such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian from the Star Wars universe and Marvel Studios series Moon Knight and feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, along with library titles such as The Simpsons and Grey’s Anatomy.

Disney+, which launched in 2019, currently has nearly 140 million worldwide subscribers.