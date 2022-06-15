‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ EP Joby Harold On “The Calm And The Patience” In The Iconic Jedi & Why Princess Leia Gets Captured A Lot – Crew Call Podcast

Obi-Wan Kenobi EP Joby Harold tells us about his spark for the continuing story of Luke Skywalker’s first Jedi Master; the hermit in the Tatooine desert who’s hiding from the Imperials.

You can listen to our chat below:

Deadline

In keeping step with the original trilogy, Obi-Wan can’t really make contact with Luke just yet; for as we know he doesn’t meet him until he’s much older in the original Star Wars movie.

But interacting with little Leia Organa, that’s fair game for Harold to explore. Some of that entailed seeing the Princess, who was captured by Darth Vader in the 1977 film, get captured again, and again. There’s a sensible reason for that motif which Harold tells us about here.

“She’s the only thing stakes wise to get him out (of hiding)” explains Harold, not to mention it’s “an opportunity to test Obi-wan in his convictions on how far he’ll go.”

We also speak with Harold about incorporating Dave Filoni’s side of the Star Wars universe, specifically the sundry animated series. It’s where the sister and brotherhood of the villainous Inquisitors comes in.

Samba TV reported that the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi was the most watched for a Disney+ Star Wars series with 2.3M households in its L+4D window. The series third episode, which was watched by 1.9M households in the L+4D, ties with The Mandalorian ep. 203 (1.9M households) and outstrips The Book of Boba Fett ep. 103 (940K) by 102%.