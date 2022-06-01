‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: James Earl Jones Confirmed As Voice Of Darth Vader

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details about the June 1 episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

James Earl Jones is back as Darth Vader in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. The familiar voice of Jones is heard in the third episode, which dropped today.

In the episode, Darth Vader is in one of his meditation chambers and gets word that Obi-Wan is on a mining planet. Obi-Wan is trying to get young Leia to a port where they’re going to transport her back to her parents. Vader goes to the mining planet with the Inquisitors to hunt down Obi-Wan. Vader finds Obi-Wan and battles with him. Vader overpowers Obi-Wan. Leia is later about to be captured by the Inquisitors.

Jones originated the voice in the original trilogy beginning with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, then reprised the role in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and follow-up Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. He also can be heard as Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and in the animated series Rebels.

Jones’ participation in the series had not been previously announced.

Another familiar voice also is heard in the episode, that of Zach Braff. Braff makes a cameo in today’s episode as the voice for Freck, an Empire devotee and transport driver. He tries to out Leia and Obi-Wan as Jedi sympathizers to a pack of stormtroopers he’s transporting.

Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the return of Ewan McGregor as the younger Obi-Wan. Also starring are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Kenobi, played by McGregor, faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of The Mandalorian, Season 1.

The series is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor and Joby Harold.

Deadline’s Anthony D’Alessandro contributed to this report.