‘NYC Point Gods’: Docu On Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury & Others Gets Showtime Airdate

Yessss! Showtime has set a summer premiere date for NYC Point Gods, a feature-length documentary on the enduring impact of New York City point guards who honed their craft on the city’s playgrounds and high school gyms in the 1980s and ’90s.

The pic from Showtime Documentary Films and Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom tips off at 9 p.m. Friday, July 29, on the premium cable net.

NYC Point Gods features a who’s who of point guard deities: Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland, Dwayne “Pearl” Washington, Rafer Alston and God Shammgod. They brought theatrics, dizzying ball control, stylish misdirection and a shake-and-bake game from the asphalt to the city’s hallowed high school gyms and to the NBA, orchestrating successful offenses at every level.

Showtime

The pic features extensive interviews and rare footage of the point guards, plus prominent New York voices including Stephen A. Smith, Cam’ron, Fat Joe and college coaches Lou Carnesecca, Jim Boeheim and Rick Pitino.

Said Durant, a two-time NBA champion and the league’s 2014 MVP, “Everyone knows an NYC point guard when they see them, and the point gods of this film were instrumental in changing the game for everyone.”

Here’s the official logline: The gritty blight of New York City in the ’80s revealed a cultural resilience, one that ultimately birthed East Coast hip-hop and inspired a style of play on the basketball court that endures today. The elegance of the city’s elite point guards, molded by the packed streetball courts, unwritten rules of bruising pickup games, and the perseverance required to survive everyday life, has come to define an era of basketball and American culture. Their transcendent style is etched in the consciousness of all who have witnessed these prodigies. The New York City point gods’ lasting impact on the game of basketball can be seen around the world, in virtually every league.

NYC Point Gods is executive produced by Coodie and Chike (jeen-yuhs) for Showtime Sports Documentary Films and directed by Sam Eliad.