Nordisk Film Production Names TV2’s Katrine Vogelsang As CEO; Henrik Zein Becomes COO

Nordisk Film Production has a new CEO in the shape of Katrine Vogelsang, the Head of Fiction at TV2. She will form a management unit with Henrik Zein, who is stepping over from chief exec position to become COO.

Copenhagen-based Nordisk Film Production, part of Nordisk Film, will see Vogelsang joins as new CEO on August 15. She has been Head of Fiction at TV2 in Denmark for the past 11 years.

“Content production of series and films is an area of great opportunities and challenges,” CEO of Nordisk Film, Allan Mathson Hansen. “Nordisk Film wants to take the lead in the Nordic region in the coming years and is therefore strengthening the management of Nordisk Film Production. I’m excited that Katrine Vogelsang and Henrik Zein have agreed to enter into a strong partnership that, together with the rest of the management and colleagues, will provide the best possible foundation for reaching our ambitious 2025 strategy.”

Related Story Lone Scherfig's Creative Alliance Joins Forces With Nordisk Film Production

Vogelsang has been spearheading the development of series at TV2 and has been overseeing the broadcaster’s venture into Danish film. She will now have the overall responsibility of defining the direction of Nordisk Film Production’s content, talent development and the continued expansion in the Nordic region.

She’ll work on a continued high number of productions, exploring pushes into series, strengthening internal collaboration at Nordisk Film and setting the overall direction for external partners, broadcasters and streaming services.

Katrine Vogelsang began her career as producer from the National Film School of Denmark in 2005, and worked at Danish public broadcaster DR. She joined TV2 in 2011.

“I’m excited to return to the production of films and series and be right where the content is created. Nordisk Film Production has an extremely strong foundation, and I’m looking forward to creating even more creative stories and engaging content of the highest quality together with Henrik Zein and all the skilled producers, creative talents and employees at Nordisk Film,” said Vogelsang. “The market has never been more complex with myriad buyers and battle for creative talent, and I hope that my experience and knowledge from broadcasting and streaming can push this exciting development of Nordisk Film Production forward.”

Nordisk Film Production’s recent films have included Rose, Cosmic Christmas, Queen of Hearts and A Fortunate Man. The company currently has more than 30 films and series in production in the Nordic region.

“We have established Nordisk Film Production in Scandinavia as a House of Talent where some of the most creative talents have found a home. We have expanded our palette with the production of series and significantly strengthened our talent work. Nordisk Film Production has never been in a stronger position, however, in an ever growing and more professionalised and globalised market, we need to expand our strategic and management bandwidth. Katrine Vogelsang is therefore a major addition to Nordisk Film Production and I’m really looking forward to realising our many ambitious plans together with her,” said Henrik Zein.