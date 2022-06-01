‘Facing Nolan’: Utopia Sets Theatrical Release Date For Nolan Ryan Documentary – Update

UPDATED , 11:00 a.m: On the heels of a home-state world premiere at SXSW and a special screening on May 1st at the Texas Rangers’ stadium, Utopia has announced that its documentary Facing Nolan, on baseball legend Nolan Ryan, will debut theatrically nationwide on June 24th, in Regal Cinemas, Studio Movie Grill and additional select arthouse locations, followed by a digital release through Utopia on July 19th. The film had previously been set to screen nationwide in theaters for one night only on May 24th, via Fandom Events.

Facing Nolan will give viewers an intimate look at the ups and downs of Ryan’s storied 27-year career, as well as his personal relationships with friends and family, also naturally covering a handful of his greatest achievements on the diamond. More information on the film directed by Bradley Jackson can be found below. Watch its trailer above.

PREVIOUSLY, APRIL 12: Facing Nolan, the documentary about Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan that had its world premiere earlier this year at his home state’s SXSW, has been acquired by Utopia. As part of the U.S. rights deal, the Bradley Jackson-directed doc will screen nationwide in theaters one night only May 24 via Fathom Events.

The baseball doc examines the 27-season career of the flamethrowing right-hander who holds the major league record with seven no-hitters via the point of view of players who had to play against him. That list includes Craig Biggio, George Brett, Rod Carew, Cal Ripken Jr., Roger Clemens, Tom Grieve, Tom House, Randy Johnson, Pete Rose, Ivan Rodriguez, Bobby Valentine, Dave Winfield and Bobby Witt, along with President George W. Bush and Ryan himself.

Check out the trailer for the film above.

The Fathom Events screening will include a post-film Q&A with Ryan that was recorded at the film’s SXSW bow last month. The pic will also get a special screening May 1 at Texas Rangers Stadium in Arlington; Ryan played the final five seasons of his four-decade-spanning career with the Rangers and for a time was part-owner and CEO of the team. He wrapped his iconic career in 1993 with 324 wins and 5,714 strikeouts

“Facing Nolan is a movie that transcends beyond baseball fandom and one that everyone will enjoy,” Utopia’s Cole Harper said. “It’s a four-quadrant film that families, couples and people of all ages absolutely must see. This isn’t just a sports documentary – it’s a romantic comedy – a love letter wrapped in baseball. And while Nolan may be the star, it’s truly [wife] Ruth Ryan at the center of it.”

“Fathom Events is thrilled to partner with Utopia to present this incredible documentary on the life of this baseball legend,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “Nolan Ryan lives his life with the same passion he brought to the mound. He is a true competitor and a hero to so many. This behind-the-scenes look at his life is going to be special for his fans, and baseball fans everywhere. He is truly an athlete for the ages.”