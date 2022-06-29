Nippon TV Names Akira Ishizawa President & CEO, Sets New Content Strategy Division

Japan’s multiplatform entertainment powerhouse Nippon TV has promoted Akira Ishizawa to President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Yoshikuni Sugiyama who will take on the new role of Chairman.

Additionally, Nippon has established a new content strategy division that aims to accelerate large-scale co-development and co-production projects with streamers, broadcasters and producers around the world. The goal is to build new strategic creative collaborations with international partners to create original content for viewers globally.



In another move, Mikiko Nishiyama, currently Managing Director of International Business Development, has been upped to Executive Vice President of International Business Development and will oversee the international sector of the content strategy division.



“At Nippon TV, we aim to become a company that is at the forefront of inspiration and reliability with an expansion strategy centered on strong content and formats, taking on challenges in new business areas,” said Ishizawa who was formerly Nippon’s Senior Executive Operating Officer.

“As the newly appointed President, it is my goal to strengthen the overall vision of the company to produce and deliver content for global viewers.”



Ishizawa will also be President and CEO of parent company Nippon TV Holdings which will maintain an investment budget of 100 billion yen ($735 million) to strengthen and expand its media content business as well as businesses that contribute to society, to enter new areas with the aim of achieving sustained growth in corporate value.

Nippon TV is Japan’s leading multiplatform entertainment company and broadcaster, as well as owner of Hulu in Japan. One of its biggest successes is the Emmy Award-winning Dragons’ Den/Shark Tank, which has 45 versions in more than 186 countries. Its drama series Mother is the most exported scripted format out of Asia. Other notable exports include Old Enough!, now streaming on Netflix, as well as Block Out, Mute It! and Sokkuri Sweets/Eye Candy; the latter on the Roku Channel in the U.S., UK and Canada. Successful anime titles include Lupin The 3rd, Death Note, Ouran High School Host Club and Hunter × Hunter.