‘Night Court’: Dimiter Marinov Joins NBC Comedy Sequel As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) has joined the cast of Night Court, NBC’s follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, in a key recurring role. The sequel series comes from Outmatched and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-EP Dan Rubin and The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, who also stars.

Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding, with John Larroquette reprising his role.

Marinov will play Nikolai, the court’s maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He’s a mystery to everyone around the courthouse – and he likes it that way.

Cast also includes India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta.

Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch exec produce via their After January production company with Rubin, who write the pilot, also exec producing. Larroquette is a producer on the half-hour laugher, which comes from Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television and After January.

Bulgarian-born Marinov is probably best known for his supporting role as Oleg in the Oscar-winning film Green Book. He’ll next be seen on the big screen in Michael Barder’s upcoming feature Flight 704. He is repped by Aperture Talent Agency and managed by the Arlook Group.