Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron And Joey King To Star In New Comedy For Netflix

Netflix has set an all-star ensemble for its new untitled romcom as sources tell Deadline Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are set to star in the pic, with Behind The Candelabra writer Richard LaGravenese directing. LaGravenese co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon while Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman producing for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

The story is set following a surprising romance which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. The film was recently greenlit and will shoot later this year.

The film gives Kidman a fun comedy on her upcoming slate following a year of strong dramatic turns which started with the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. She followed that up with her Oscar-nominated role as Lucille Ball in Being Ricardos.

For Efron it brings him back to Netflix where he most recently played serial Killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Next up for Efron is Apple’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Peter Farrelly’s first film since his Oscar-winning Green Book.

King remains as busy an actor as any one out there which includes Hulu’s The Princess, which bows July 1 as well as the highly-anticipated Bullet Train. She too is also a favorite of Netflix following the success of The Kissing Booth trilogy which she stars in for the streamer.

