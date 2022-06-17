Nicole Kidman To Star & Produce Thriller Feature ‘Holland, Michigan’ At Amazon Studios; Mimi Cave Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is reteaming with Amazon Studios for the Mimi Cave directed thriller Holland, Michigan.

The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script, topped the 2013 Black List, and involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films.

Mimi Cave Billy Bennight AdMedia via ZUMA Press Wire

Peter Dealbert for Pacific View Management & Productions is also producing. Kate Churchill will executive produce.

Kidman starred in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball, a role which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nom, a Golden Globe Best Actress- Drama win, and a SAG nom. The actress is also starring in and producing the Amazon drama series Expats.

Being the Ricardos launched worldwide on Prime Video December 21 and was No. 1 on the service its opening week and among the highest debuts of any movie drama release on Prime Video.

Cave directed the comedy horror thriller Fresh which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Searchlight Pictures.

Kidman is a 5x Oscar nominee winning Best Actress for 2002’s The Hours. She recently starred in Focus Features’ Robert Eggers Viking epic The Northman, starred in the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers last year, and will reprise her role as Atlanna in the Warner Bros./DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next year.

Kidman is represented by CAA, Media Talent Group and JTWAMM. Cave is represented by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Sodroski is represented by CAA, Peter Dealbert of Pacific View, and attorney David Fox at Myman Greenspan.