Nickel City Pictures Appoints Matthew Goldberg As Vice President Of Film And Television

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Goldberg has joined the bicoastal production company Nickel City Pictures as Vice President of Film and Television. In the new role, he will report to President Mark Fasano and oversee development of the company’s slate, which is focused on commercial film and television content across all genres.

Goldberg was previously a Development Executive at Davis Entertainment, where he was involved in the development and production of such titles as Netflix’s Dolemite is My Name and Walt Disney Studios’ Jungle Cruise, also contributing to the production of such series as Magnum P.I. (CBS) and The Blacklist (NBC). Prior to Davis Entertainment, Goldberg was a manager at The Gotham Group representing film and television rights.

“Matthew’s impeccable taste and eye for spotting valuable and relevant commercial material, combined with his passion for telling great stories with strong themes makes him a real force,” said Nickel City Pictures’ Fasano. “I’m thrilled to welcome Matthew to the team, we’re lucky to have him.”

“I am truly excited to join Nickel City Pictures and collaborate with Mark to continue growing both the company’s feature film and television business,” added Goldberg. “Mark has delivered some incredible films over the years and I’m looking forward to contributing to the process at a company I greatly admire.”

Nickel City Pictures is currently in post-production on the Universal romantic comedy The List, starring Halston Sage; Neil Jordan’s noir thriller Marlowe, starring Liam Neeson; and the family adventure film Boys of Summer, starring Mel Gibson and Mason Thames. The company launched in 2016 will go into production in September on the contemporary Western Blood for Dust, starring Kit Harrington and Scoot McNairy. Projects Goldberg will oversee as he looks to expand Nickel City’s development slate include an adaptation of Derek Haas’ five-part book series Silver Bear at Lionsgate, and Adam Cooper’s adaptation of the Thomas Perry novel Strip, titled Little Red Dog, which will be directed by John Gilroy.