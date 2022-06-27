Nick Zano & Shelley Hennig To Headline ‘Obliterated’ Netflix Series From ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators

Nick Zano (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf) are set as the leads of Obliterated, Netflix’s hourlong action comedy series from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald as well as Sony Pictures Television.

Written by Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald, the eight-episode Obliterated is a high-octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite Special Forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that a bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now-intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb and save the world.

Zano plays Chad McKnight, the head of an elite SEAL team who loves him despite his reputation for being a wild guy on and off the job. The night from hell in Vegas will test his commitment to both keeping the good times going and saving the world while he’s at it.

Hennig plays Ava Winters, a CIA lead agent who likes to play by the book while overseeing an elite Special Forces team. But the book gets thrown out the window when she and the team have to go back to work while impaired.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald as well as Dina Hillier executive produce for Counterbalance Entertainment.

Zano is coming off six seasons on Legends of Tomorrow at the CW. He’s repped by UTA, Carrabino Management and Sloan Offer.

Hennig is known for roles in the horror film Unfriended, the MTV series Teen Wolf and the Netflix rom-com When We First Met with Adam Devine and Alexandra Daddario. She’s repped by APA, Alchemy Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.