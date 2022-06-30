Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

The End Of Packaging Fees: The WGA’s Historic Campaign To Reshape Talent Agency Business Takes Full Effect Today – Q&A

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The End Of Packaging Fees: The WGA’s Historic Campaign To Reshape Talent Agency Business Takes Full Effect Today - Q&A
Read the full story

Amazon Studios Lands Kat Coiro-Directed Buddy Comedy ‘Foreign Relations’ With Nick Jonas & ‘Top Gun’s Glen Powell To Star

(L-R) Nick Jonas, Glen Powell and Kat Coiro Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has won a competitive auction for the buddy comedy pitch package Foreign Relations. Kat Coiro is directing a star vehicle for Nick Jonas (Jumanji; The Next Level, Kingdom and the upcoming Jersey Boys Live!) and Glen Powell, who played one of the hotshot pilots in Top Gun: Maverick. Charlie Kesslering (Turned On) will write the script, and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone are producing, as is Brownstone’s Alison Small, Jonas and Powell. Deadline recently revealed it as a hot project.

Coiro directed the Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson comedy Marry Me, and she is EP and director of the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law for Marvel Studios and Disney +. She was just tapped to direct The Husband’s Secret for Sony and the first two eps of The Spiderwick Chronicles for Disney+.

UTA and CAA spearheaded the deal.

Powell is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro; Coiro by CAA, 3Arts and attorney Dave Feldman; Kesslering by CAA, Mosaic and attorney Michael Auerbach;  Jonas is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose.

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad