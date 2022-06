New York Emmy Nominations: News 12 Dominates Field; Telemundo & Univision Outlets Top All Others

News 12 dominated with 80 nominations for the 65th annual New York Emmy Awards nominations, which were revealed today.

NATAS

The NY chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Telemundo’s WNJU squeezed past Univision’s WXTY for second place, 53 noms to 52. Spectrum News NY1 and MSG Networks tied for fourth place with 45 nominations apiece, just ahead of WNBC News’ 44.

The winners will be honored at a ceremony in October, with a date and venue TBA. The gala will be livestreamed on the New York Emmys website.

Here are all the nominees for 2022 New York Emmy Awards:

OVERALL EXCELLENCE

WABC-TV Overall Excellence – January 1, 2021 WABC-TV

CNY Central Overall Excellence – January 1, 2021 CNY Central, WSTM-NBC3, WTVH-CBS5, CW6

The WNET Group Overall Excellence Submission – January 1, 2021 The WNET Group

Newsday 2021 – December 17, 2021 Newsday

Roberto Yanez – January 1, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

NEWS EXCELLENCE

WABC-TV News Excellence – December 31, 2021 WABC-TV

Spectrum News NY1: News Excellence – January 27, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Telemundo 47 – Excelencia En Noticias – January 1, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

WNBC News Excellence – January 6, 2021 WNBC-TV News

SPORTS EXCELLENCE

MSG Networks – March 15, 2021 MSG Networks

Sports Excellence – News 12 Sports – May 3, 2021 News 12

COMMUNITY SERVICE

2021 Annual Report – March 15, 2021 Vignogna Independent Productions

Monica Makes It Happen for Our Community – March 5, 2021 PIX11

Women’s Entrepreneurship Week at Montclair State University – December 1, 2021 Long Shot Productions

WILD – March 13, 2021

The Black Iris Project

Bounce Out the Stigma – September 9, 2021 Long Shot Productions

The Buffalo Story – June 7, 2021

Moments In Time Video, Inc

NJPAC In the Community – October 2, 2021 New Jersey Performing Arts Center

JOURNALISTIC ENTERPRISE – INDIVIDUAL

Bere Always Gets It – December 1, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Sarah Wallace Composite – July 13, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Andre Malok Composite – January 31, 2021 NJ Advance Media

Jillian Jorgensen -Triumphs and Failures as Students Return to NYC Public Schools – March 8, 2021

Spectrum News NY1

Tara Rosenblum – January 11, 2021

News 12

JOURNALISTIC ENTERPRISE – TEAM

Turn To Tara – September 15, 2021 News 12

KIYC Stories – August 31, 2021

News 12

INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Watch With Dan: A Documentary Discussion – April 2, 2021 PIX11

The YES App – June 8, 2021 YES Network

MORNING NEWSCAST – LARGER MARKETS (1-49)

Mornings On 1: Hurricane Ida Coverage – September 2, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

PIX11 Morning News: The Morning After – January 7, 2021 PIX11

WNJU 5AM Hurricane Ida – September 2, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

WNJU 5AM Snow Storm Coverage – February 2, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

CBS 2 At Ground Zero For 9/11 20yrs Later – September 10, 2021 WCBS-TV

9/11, 20 Years Later – September 11, 2021 WCBS-TV

Eyewitness News This Morning: Tracking Elsa – July 9, 2021 WABC-TV

MORNING NEWSCAST – MEDIUM / SMALL MARKETS (50+)

Your Morning on Spectrum News 1 Buffalo – October 1, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Buffalo

Your Morning on Spectrum News 1 Albany – November 9, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Albany

Your Morning on Spectrum News 1 Rochester – November 8, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Rochester

DAYTIME NEWSCAST

Nueva York: Omicron During the Holidays – December 23, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

WNJU 12PM Ida Aftermath – September 2, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Eyewitness News at Noon: The Alec Baldwin Shooting – October 22, 2021 WABC-TV

9/11, 20 Years Later – September 10, 2021 WCBS-TV

NEWS 4 AT 11A – The Death of Bernie Madoff – April 14, 2021 WNBC-TV News

NEWS 4 AT 11A – A Fallen Officer & A Big Arrest – April 27, 2021 WNBC-TV News

EVENING NEWSCAST – LARGER MARKETS (1-49)

News At 10: Ida Aftermath – September 2, 2021

News 12

Eyewitness News At 11: Governor Cuomo Resigns – August 10, 2021 WABC-TV

Eyewitness News At 5: Ida’s Aftermath – September 2, 2021 WABC-TV

WNJU 5PM Ida Storm Coverage – September 2, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

WNJU 11PM George Floyd Trial and Supermarket Killing – April 20, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

EVENING NEWSCAST – MEDIUM / SMALL MARKETS (50+)

NBC3 News At 11: Dior Harris Murder – April 12, 2021 CNY Central, WSTM-NBC3, WTVH-CBS5, CW6

CBS 6 News At 5:00 – September 23, 2021 WRGB-TV

News10 ABC At 5:00pm: Cuomo Sexual Harassment Report – August 3, 2021 WTEN

Violent Crime Surge – July 6, 2021 WIVB-TV

WEEKEND NEWSCAST

Super Bowl Sunday Snowstorm – February 7, 2021 WCBS-TV

Eyewitness News At 11: Times Square Shooting – May 8, 2021 WABC-TV

9/11: 20 Years Later – September 11, 2021 WGRZ-TV

WNJU 6PM Weekend 9/11 20 Year Anniversary – September 11, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

WNJU 6PM Weekend Tropical Storm Henri Impact – August 22, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

NEWS SPECIAL

Eyewitness To 9/11: Behind The Lens – August 30, 2021 WABC-TV

Never Forgotten-9/11 20 Years Later – September 10, 2021 WCBS-TV

Coronavirus Remembrance: Stories from The Epicenter – March 13, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

9/11 20th Anniversary – September 10, 2021 PIX11

Twenty Years Later: Remembering September 11th – September 8, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

9-11 News Special – September 11, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

WNJU 5:30PM 9/11 Special – September 10, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

DAILY NEWS REPORT (SINGLE SHIFT)

Proud Boys Wife Speaks – January 15, 2021 PIX11

Tips For Surviving a Home Fire – November 11, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

The Silent Killer – December 20, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

The Conversation – May 25, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Rochester

NY Woman Pushed into A Moving Train – November 6, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Stories Of Survival and Loss After Hurricane Ida – September 7, 2021 WCBS-TV

HARD NEWS REPORT (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Ride Along with The NYPD For Gang Bust – August 18, 2021 WCBS-TV

Lawmaker Alleges Cuomo Threatened Him – February 17, 2021 PIX11

The Missing Link – July 8, 2021 News 12

BREAKING/SPOT NEWS (SINGLE REPORT)

Bull On the Run – July 20, 2021 WCBS-TV

Nightmare In Manville – September 3, 2021 WCBS-TV

4 Killed in Rising Flood Waters – September 2, 2021 WCBS-TV

Fire That Killed 20 Animals Haunts Rescue Farm Owner – I Hear Their Cries – February 24, 2021

Advance Media NY (Syracuse.com, NYUP.com)

BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS (MULTIPLE REPORTS)

WNJU 11PM Ida Storm Coverage – September 1, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

WNJU 6AM Breaking News Day – December 16, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Bronx House Explosion – February 18, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Times Square Shooting – May 8, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Eyewitness News At 11: Ida Hits – September 1, 2021 WABC-TV

Ida’s Destructive Impact – September 1, 2021 WCBS-TV

CONTINUING COVERAGE

Rikers Triple Shifts – February 15, 2021 WNBC-TV News

The Death of Gabby Petito – September 10, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Fire Code Failure – A Yearlong Search for Answers – March 23, 2021 News 12

Botched Bounty Hunter Raid – February 4, 2021 WIVB-TV

The Durst Diaries – May 1, 2021 News 12

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida – September 1, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Stop Asian Hate – February 17, 2021 WABC-TV

TEAM COVERAGE

WNJU 11PM Tri-State Election Night – November 2, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Eyewitness News At 6: Ida’s Aftermath – September 2, 2021 WABC-TV

WNJU 5PM Snow Storm Coverage – February 1, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Governor Andrew Cuomo Resigns – August 10, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

9/11: 20 Years Later – September 10, 2021 NET-TV

Ida Hits the Hudson Valley – September 1, 2021 News 12

INVESTIGATIVE – SINGLE REPORT

NYPD Secret Subpoenas – March 23, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Excessive Force? – August 27, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Housing Vouchers for Homeless People Routinely Denied: A NY1 Investigation – January 27, 2021

Spectrum News NY1

Justice Delayed – April 22, 2021

News 12

License To Steal – July 30, 2021 NBC-TV News

INVESTIGATIVE – MULTIPLE REPORTS

Car And Auto Parts Thefts In New York Increased During the Pandemic – November 23, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Federal Prison Abuse – January 28, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Deadly Fire Investigation – March 25, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Free After 32 Years – August 9, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Ballot Blunders – October 4, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Failing Foundations Special – December 14, 2021 News 12

NEWS FEATURE – LIGHT FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)

Niko – September 29, 2021 WTEN

Hank The Tank – April 12, 2021 News 12

Grandma Marge – October 29, 2021

News 12

Just Scream – January 29, 2021 WNBC-TV News

I’m Here to Document Them – September 27, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Rochester

A Very Special Patient – November 1, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Singing Drive-Thru Attendant Serves Up Smiles Too – March 5, 2021 NJ Advance Media

NEWS FEATURE – LIGHT FEATURE (MULTIPLE REPORTS)

Honor Flight Series – October 11, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Buffalo

Coronavirus Myths – November 2, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Four Times the Fun – WNY Family Welcomes Quadruplets – February 22, 2021 WKBW-TV

Exploring Mars with Perseverance and Ingenuity – February 18, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Highlighting The Positivity in the 518 – October 13, 2021 WTEN

NEWS FEATURE – SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)

Tony Aiello’s Real Life Come from Away Story – September 11, 2021 WCBS-TV

Justice For All: Inside the NYPD Police Academy – July 8, 2021 News 12

Beyond The Name: The Photo – September 6, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Blaise’s Story – October 28, 2021

News 12

How 9/11 Changed the Police and Fire Departments – September 8, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Fighting Hunger- Bronx Community Fridge – April 16, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Retired NYPD Detective Opens Up About Domestic Abuse – November 17, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

One Last Dance – September 6, 2021 WHEC-TV

NEWS FEATURE – SERIOUS FEATURE (MULTIPLE REPORTS)

The Price of Hot Food – September 23, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Words From the Grave – August 3, 2021 News 12

Sex Trafficking Survivor Shares Gut-wrenching Story – June 17, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

9/11 20th Anniversary: Beyond the Name – September 7, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Cold Case 13: The Disappearance of Craig Frear – June 17, 2021 WNYT NewsChannel 13

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Broadway Reopen by Berenice – September 17, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Colombian Artists Play Traditional Vallenato in Subway Stations While Chasing Their Dreams in The Big Apple – October 8, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

Colombian Architect Leaves His Profession to Create Art In New York City Streets – November 5, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

Getting Ready for The Reopening of Broadway – June 4, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Bellman Artist At Park Hyatt Hotel – October 8, 2021 PIX11

Only In New York – October 22, 2021 PIX11

The Power of Song – May 3, 2021 WNBC-TV News

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

9-11 Artist Bob Carley – September 7, 2021

News 12

Finding Love During COVID – May 14, 2021 WNBC-TV News

The Stage Crew That Couldn’t Say Goodbye to Christmas – November 22, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Niskayuna Man Makes an Impression on Troy – June 23, 2021 WTEN

BUSINESS/CONSUMER – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Where Is the Turkey? – November 16, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Don Carvajal Café, A College Dorm Project Turn into A Business – February 22, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Responde Rental Scammer Arrested – September 29, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

The Bittersweet Candy – October 27, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Giant Cargo Ship Docks In NYC – May 20, 2021 PIX11

7 On Your Side: Flooded Public Storage – October 13, 2021 WABC-TV

BUSINESS/CONSUMER – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

High Pressure Beauty Sales – February 12, 2021 WCBS-TV

Team 12 Investigates: Web of Lies – May 18, 2021 News 12

Responde Shady Dealership – May 25, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Long Island Trades – May 30, 2021 Newsday

A Tu Lado Pandemic of Scams – February 15, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

The Story behind Shuga Pie Shop in Babylon April 28, 2021 Newsday

CRIME – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

How To Defend Yourself from A New York City Subway Attack – November 10, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Don’t Open the Door – December 2, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Seniors Talk Crime In New York’s Capital – August 16, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Albany

NJ PBS / NJ Spotlight News: Edna Mahan Inmate Abuse – July 1, 2021 The WNET Group

CRIME – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Autumn And Kyra: Family Court Casualties – June 10, 2021 PIX11

Missing: Leanne Marie Hausberg – December 23, 2021 WABC-TV

Cop Fights Cop: ‘The Culture Needs to Change’ – May 28, 2021 WGRZ-TV

How Anthony Broadwater Spent 40 Years Wrongly Convicted of Raping Alice Sebold – December 2, 2021

Advance Media NY (Syracuse.com, NYUP.com)

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Charges Dropped in Attack of Asian Grandmother – May 7, 2021 News 12

Barriers To Badges – June 1, 2021 Newsday

We’re Not Monsters – November 5, 2021 PIX11

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

I’m Speaking – March 5, 2021 WNYW-TV

On The Shoulders of Giants – February 27, 2021 Newsday

N.J. Community Embraces Young Man with Autism Who Lost Both of His Parents – October 11, 2021

NJ Advance Media

The Excluded Workers Fund – April 29, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

The Map: Segregated Syracuse – February 23, 2021 CNY Central, WSTM-NBC3, WTVH-CBS5, CW6

WNJU Orgullo LGBTQ Series – June 21, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Sign Language on The Silver Screen – ASL Breaks Barriers at The Oscars – April 23, 2021

WNBC-TV News

EDUCATION/SCHOOLS – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

It Puts a Smile on His Face – December 22, 2021 Newsday

Following A First-Year Teacher on Her First Day at School – September 8, 2021 NJ Advance Media

911: An Unforgettable Lesson – September 11, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

EDUCATION/SCHOOLS – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Visualizing Resistance – Animating the Story of The First Slave Rebellion in The New World – December 26, 2021

NVJN

The Map: Desegregated Schools – May 11, 2021 WSTM-TV

Education Inequality – September 29, 2021

News 12

A Tu Lado: Profiting with Education – March 17, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

CHILDREN/YOUTH (12 AND UNDER) – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

C.O.C.O.A. House Works to Get at Risk Youth Off Streets – July 30, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Albany

You’d Be Surprised at The Places That We’ve Played – May 28, 2021 PIX11

TEEN (13 – 19) – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Tommy’s Story – August 27, 2021

News 12

The Teenage Genius Bar – March 3, 2021 News 12

TEEN (13 – 19) – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Islip Arts Council Gives Brentwood Theatre Students a Special Moment in The Spotlight – June 9, 2021

NVJN

Scholar Athletes: Leading in The Classroom and On the Court – April 9, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

A Dive into The Record Books – February 21, 2021 News 12

ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Eating Cicadas? Brood X Emergence Inspires NJ Students to Take a Bite – June 9, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Coal Vs. Cancer – July 7, 2021 WNYT NewsChannel 13

Thousands Of Amphibians Migrate Here Every Year, With A Little Help from Volunteers – March 31, 2021

NJ Advance Media

ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – NEWS (NO TIME PRODUCTION LIMIT)

Infraestructura Cambio Climatico – November 8, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Ride Along on the ‘Street Sweeper’ That Cleans the Polluted Passaic River – September 21, 2021

NJ Advance Media

Flooded – November 26, 2021

News 12

Human Composting – November 24, 2021

WNYT NewsChannel 13

Recycling Revealed – May 12, 2021 WGRZ-TV

HEALTH/MEDICAL – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

9/11: 20 Years Later – September 9, 2021

News 12

COVID-19 A Year Later – March 14, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Back Inside the Red Zone – February 15, 2021 Newsday

Lisa’s Battle to Survive – April 13, 2021 PIX11

Firefighters Battle Weight – December 1, 2021 News 12

HEALTH/MEDICAL – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Vaccine Tourism – February 25, 2021

News 12

Vaping Away My Adolescence – November 17, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Breast Cancer Under 30 – May 19, 2021 WTEN

The Gift Interrupted – September 23, 2021 Newsday

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Hidden In Plain Sight – February 2, 2021 WNBC-TV News

The Day Death Rained from The Sky – December 16, 2021 PIX11

The Nerve to Dream – February 27, 2021 News 12

Restoring An 1834 Mansion in Oyster Bay – November 22, 2021 Newsday

Beyond The Name: FDNY Capt. Vernon Alan Richard – September 9, 2021 WNBC-TV News

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

9/11: 20 Years – September 10, 2021 PIX11

History Is Worth Saving – October 16, 2021 News 12

Twin Brothers Survive the Nazi Angel of Death – September 20, 2021 WNYW-TV

The Prison Guard’s Daughter – September 7, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Rochester

The Haunted Big Apple – ‘La Manzana Embrujada’ – October 27, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Loss & Renewal – One Company’s Greatest Loss On 9/11 – September 10, 2021 PIX11

St. Albans History – February 26, 2021 WNYW-TV

HUMAN INTEREST – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Girl Whisperer – August 6, 2021

News 12

Dreams Take Flight – February 16, 2021 News 12

Coffee With a Cause: People with Disabilities Train in A Cafeteria to Find Permanent Jobs – November 6, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

Dylan Dunney -Surviving the Unimaginable – June 15, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Albany

It’s Overwhelming – September 6, 2021 PIX11

On The Streets Where We Live: Ditmas Park – November 5, 2021 WNYW-TV

HUMAN INTEREST – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Connor’s Comeback – June 14, 2021 WNBC-TV News

The Mayor of The Upper West Side – December 24, 2021 WNBC-TV News

TikTok Runner – November 5, 2021 PIX11

Paulie’s Push – July 28, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Alex’s Birthdays – February 16, 2021 WTEN

Goats Of Anarchy Sanctuary Gives Hundreds of Animals Another Shot at Life – July 9, 2021

NJ Advance Media

Judge Salas Her Pain and Her Faith – November 18, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

LIFESTYLE – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Court Sketch Artists Look Back On 30 Years Documenting History – October 28, 2021 WCBS-TV

Bere Explained It All! – February 12, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

The Unis’ of The Night – November 15, 2021 WNYW-TV

LIFESTYLE – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

New Jersey Road Trip – July 22, 2021 News 12

Road Trip Close to Home – April 22, 2021 News 12

LI Trades: His American Dream Is Seeing His Kids Graduate. He’s Building It with His Own Hands. – May 30, 2021

Newsday

Glamping Feels Magical at Scottland Yard Farm – July 12, 2021 Advance Media NY (Syracuse.com, NYUP.com)

MILITARY – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Gold Star Daughter’s Wish Come True – August 25, 2021 News 12

Cpl. Ambrose Anderson Finally Receives Dress Blues – November 10, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Albany

Local WWII Veteran’s Journey from Italy to The Army – November 11, 2021 WTEN

Paying Them Their Due – November 10, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Rochester

Veterans Appreciation Month – November 2, 2021 News 12

MILITARY – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Dowdell Brothers Serve City and Country – September 7, 2021 PIX11

Historic US Afghanistan Refugee Evacuation – October 12, 2021 WCBS-TV

The Captain Sydney Cole Story – November 24, 2021 WIVB-TV

Old Military Uniforms Transform into Paper for Veterans Healing – August 22, 2021 NJ Advance Media

NOSTALGIA – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Fred Gray: The Civil Rights Movement’s Attorney – March 12, 2021 WNYW-TV

September 11 From Humberto’s Camera – September 11, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Tour The Untouched Home of Louis and Lucille Armstrong in Queens – February 26, 2021

NET-TV

Recuerdan Victimas Del Coronavirus – March 14, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

NOSTALGIA – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

A Portrait of Peace – May 28, 2021 News 12

The True Value of Journalism – December 24, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Bob Beckwith: One Moment in History – September 8, 2021 PIX11

Coliseum Memories – May 17, 2021

News 12

WNJU Bomberos Que Lograron Sobrevivir 9/11 – September 10, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Keys To the Past – December 1, 2021 WTEN

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

WNJU 11PM NYC Primary Night – June 22, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

The Countdown: Cuomo Resigns – August 10, 2021 WABC-TV

Governor Cuomo’s Sudden Resignation After Sexual Harassment Investigation – August 10, 2021

WABC-TV

Fall Of Cuomo, Rise of Hochul: Anne McCloy Reports – August 11, 2021 WRGB-TV

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Face To Face, Adriana Vargas – October 28, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Sheriff Politics and Power – April 15, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Interview With the Dominican Republic President, Luis Abinader – June 17, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Explaining Ranked Choice Voting with Candy – June 3, 2021 WNYW-TV

NJ’s Outdated Unemployment Computers – February 25, 2021 News 12

RELIGION – NEWS

Faith And Fate: The Story of Gitta and Wanda – December 5, 2021 News 12

The Hidden Bible – October 27, 2021 WNYW-TV

OpOverwatch: A Spiritual Refuge – November 13, 2021 WIVB-TV

SOCIETAL CONCERNS – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Slavery In Suburbia – January 11, 2021 News 12

La Guerra Contra El Hambre – February 5, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Illegal Basement Apartments- Ida Aftermath – November 12, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

The Lost Children – May 24, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Who Are the Unvaccinated? – August 1, 2021 PIX11

Vaccine Supply Challenges – January 25, 2021 PIX11

SOCIETAL CONCERNS – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Team 12 Investigates: Death Without Dignity – December 7, 2021 News 12

Devil’s Acid – November 3, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

The Long-Term Health Impacts Of 9/11 – September 8, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Struggling To Provide – March 22, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

How Clean Is the Subway? – May 26, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Positively Black: Fathers Who Bother – August 15, 2021 WNBC-TV News

TECHNOLOGY – NEWS

Lucky The Duck – April 15, 2021 News 12

Hispanic Students Learn Robotics and Aviation – November 12, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Face It: You’re Being Watched – October 19, 2021 WABC-TV

AirTag: The Thieves Tracker – December 9, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

The Download – January 1, 2021

News 12

WEATHER – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

A Tu Lado Winterizing the Viewers – February 2, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

McFord Weather Composite – February 1, 2021 PIX11

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Hit Tri-State – September 1, 2021 WCBS-TV

Long Island Tornado Outbreak – November 13, 2021 News 12

Tormenta Tropical Henri – August 22, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

WEATHER – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

WNJU Peligros Del Verano – July 4, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Severe Weather Consumer Alerts – October 21, 2021 News 12

Darren McQuade Weather Composite – February 7, 2021 PIX11

WEATHERCAST

Air Quality Alert in Tri-state Area – July 20, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Meteorologist Mike Rizzo Is Tracking Elsa – July 8, 2021 News 12

February Winter Storm Warning – February 15, 2021 WIVB-TV

SPORTS STORY – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

Michael Houser’s Story of Resiliency and Hope – May 13, 2021 WHAM

Happy’s Caddy – September 21, 2021

News 12

Boys Of Summer – July 14, 2021 WNBC-TV News

The Perfect Shot – August 10, 2021 News 12

SPORTS STORY – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

Play Like Danni – April 28, 2021 News 12

The Comeback Kid – November 24, 2021 News 12

Forever 26 – The Life and Legacy of Billy Lowe – November 11, 2021 WETM-TV

SPORTS STORY – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

43 Oak Foundation Feature Series – August 24, 2021 New York Islanders

Fulfilling A Terminal Cancer Patient’s Greatest Wish at The New York City Marathon

– November 12, 2021 New York-Presbyterian

One Jets Drive: Bryce Hall – November 2, 2021 New York Jets

One Jets Drive: CJ Mosley – August 9, 2021 New York Jets

One Jets Drive: Michael Carter II – October 19, 2021 New York Jets

SPORTS STORY – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

One Family: Bills Mafia Cooks Up a Trip to The AFC Championship – January 22, 2021

Pegula Sports And Entertainment

The Greatest Shot in WNBA Finals History Needs a Deep Rewind – September 25, 2021 Vox Media / Secret Base

SPORTSCAST

MSG 150 – February 26, 2021

MSG Networks

New York Rangers Game Night – November 16, 2021 MSG Networks

New York Rangers Post Game – October 18, 2021 MSG Networks

Geico SportsNite – Jets Hire Saleh – January 14, 2021 SNY

SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE (SINGLE PROGRAM)

New York Yankees Pregame: Field of Dreams – August 12, 2021 YES Network

Michael Strahan Jersey Retirement Ceremony – November 28, 2021 New York Football Giants

New York Yankees Pregame: Wildcard – Yankees at Red Sox – October 5, 2021 YES Network

Eli Manning Jersey Retirement and Ring of Honor Ceremony – September 26, 2021 New York Football Giants

Brooklyn Nets Pregame: Playoffs Game 3, Nets at Celtics – May 28, 2021 YES Network

SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE (SERIES)

Brooklyn Nets Pre & Postgame: 2021 Season – October 19, 2021 YES Network

New York Yankees Pre & Postgame: 2021 Season – April 1, 2021 YES Network

Baseball Night In New York – January 14, 2021 SNY

NY Knicks Pre/Post Game – May 13, 2021 MSG Networks

Mets Pre And Post Game – April 27, 2021 SNY

SPORTS PROGRAM – POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED (SINGLE PROGRAM)

Buffalo Bills Embedded | 2021 NFL Draft: Sizing Up – May 20, 2021 Pegula Sports And Entertainment

Giants Chronicles – Victor Cruz – December 4, 2021 MSG Networks

SPORTS PROGRAM – POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED (SERIES)

Sabados Con Los NY Giants – October 16, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Beyond Blue & Red: Composite – November 17, 2021 Pegula Sports And Entertainment

PlayAction – September 7, 2021 The Buffalo News

Devils Details – January 4, 2021 New Jersey Devils

One Jets Drive – November 2, 2021 New York Jets

SPORTS – ONE-TIME SPECIAL

Buffalo Bills Growth Mindset – March 11, 2021 Pegula Sports And Entertainment

9/11: The Mets Remember – September 10, 2021 SNY

Marathon Sunday 2021 – November 7, 2021 WABC-TV

PWHPA Women’s Hockey Road To MSG – March 22, 2021 MSG Networks

SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

Flight 2021 – June 21, 2021 New York Jets

Buffalo Sabres Embedded: Drafting the Future – September 16, 2021 Pegula Sports And Entertainment

The Gil Hodges Story: Soul of Champion – November 8, 2021 Spirit Juice Studios

SPORTS INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION (SINGLE PROGRAM)

Like We Never Left ’61 – March 24, 2021 SNY

The Feed – January 15, 2021 YES Network

A Fuego Con Lulu and Will Hernandez – October 9, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

SPORTS INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION (SERIES)

Eli Interviews Kevin Durant – December 9, 2021 New York Football Giants

Like We Never Left – January 20, 2021 SNY

MSGPM – April 21, 2021

MSG Networks

LIVE SPORTING EVENT/GAME (SINGLE PROGRAM)

NJ Devils New Year’s Eve Overtime Winner – December 31, 2021 MSG Networks

Mets On SNY 9/11 20th Anniversary Game – September 10, 2021 SNY

Brooklyn Nets Basketball: The Playoffs Are Fun! – Game 2 Boston at Brooklyn – May 25, 2021

YES Network

The Fans and Playoffs Return to The Garden: Knicks/Hawks: Game 1 – May 23, 2021 MSG Networks

New York Yankees Baseball: Win and You’re In -Tampa Bay At New York October 3, 2021 – October 30, 2021

YES Network

Friday Night Knicks at Toronto: ‘It’s Friday Then…’ – December 10, 2021 MSG Networks

LIVE SPORTING EVENT SEASON

New York Rangers – January 14, 2021 MSG Networks

2021 Mets on SNY – April 8, 2021 SNY

Brooklyn Nets Basketball – January 7, 2021 YES Network

New York Knicks – January 1, 2021 MSG Networks

New York Yankees Baseball – April 1, 2021 YES Network

DOCUMENTARY CULTURAL

ALL ARTS / Isolation to Creation – A Way Forward – January 26, 2021 The WNET Group

Women’s World of Boxing; Fight Like a Girl! – December 12, 2021 Firelight Films

Hope – September 30, 2021 The Salvation Army

DOCUMENTARY HISTORICAL

Heartbreak Hotel: Flight 800, 25 Years Later – July 16, 2021 WABC-TV

Monmouth County, 9/11, And Its Aftermath – November 25, 2021 Cine Selector

Discovering New York Suffrage Stories – February 1, 2021 WNED-TV

They Survived Together – December 6, 2021 The WNET Group

U.S. Secret Service: Remembering 9/11 – September 10, 2021

U.S. Secret Service

A Bridge to Justice: The Life of Franklin H. Williams – February 21, 2021 WNED-TV

DOCUMENTARY TOPICAL

Women And the Vote – October 25, 2021 Low To the Ground Productions

SPD: Reckoning & Reform – October 4, 2021 WCNY

Ghost Light: Broadway’s Long Intermission – May 22, 2021 WABC-TV

Coogan’s Way – October 10, 2021

The WNET Group / Shenandoah University & The Catholic University of America

MAGAZINE PROGRAM (SINGLE PROGRAM)

New York Live: Home for The Holidays – December 16, 2021 WNBC-TV Programming

Nueva York: Mayo – May 13, 2021 CUNY TV

Snapshot New York Holiday Special 2021 – December 24, 2021 WCBS-TV

1st Look: NYC Comeback – October 16, 2021 WNBC-TV Programming

Eatup New York – August 28, 2021 Powerhouse Productions

Brooklyn Nets Magazine – October 14, 2021 YES Network

NJ PBS: State of The Arts: Conductor Xian Zhang, Choreographer Carolyn Dorfman, & Artist Grace Lynne Haynes – April 28, 2021

PCK Media

MAGAZINE PROGRAM (SERIES)

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Broadway Is Back! – September 5, 2021 The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

On Stage – September 14, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

East End – March 13, 2021

News 12

Christal’s NY Specials – July 6, 2021 WNYW-TV

NJ All Day – June 24, 2021 NJ Advance Media

PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM (SINGLE PROGRAM)

I Am a Dreamer: Pueblos Originarios, Eva Santos Y Juan Carlos Marín – November 10, 2021

CUNY TV

Creating A Blueprint to Reopen Broadway – January 16, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

PIX On Politics: Rikers in Crisis – October 17, 2021 PIX11

Remembering 9/11: 20 Years Later – September 11, 2021 WNYW-TV

Full Episode: Cuomo’s Harassment Conundrum, AG’s Report, Senate Leader Stewart- Cousins – August 6, 2021

WMHT

PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM (SERIES)

Chasing The Dream – April 9, 2021 WSKG Public Media

Good Day Street Talk Celebrates Black History Month – February 25, 2021 WNYW-TV

Covering The Return of Live Performance In NYC – April 24, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

SPECIAL EVENT COVERAGE – LIVE

Hometown Heroes Parade – July 7, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Hometown Heroes Parade: Thanking Our Frontline – July 7, 2021 WCBS-TV

2021 NYC Pride March – June 27, 2021 Show Shop / WABC-TV

WNJU 9/11 20th Anniversary Live Ceremony – September 11, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

9/11 Memorial from Ground Zero, 20th Anniversary – September 11, 2021 BARD Entertainment

SPECIAL EVENT COVERAGE – EDITED

Tunnel To Towers – 20 Years of Helping Others – October 1, 2021 WNYW-TV

ALL ARTS / The Set List – New 42’s Let’s Get This Show on The Street – September 12, 2021

The WNET Group

On Stage Presents Broadway’s Revival – September 14, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

ENTERTAINMENT – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Swipe Monster – Episode 1: ‘A Condemned Sawmill in The Rockaways’ – September 27, 2021

The Katz Company

Hey, It’s Me – October 20, 2021 Houndstooth Studios, Inc.

New York State of Mind – August 24, 2021 NYCNext

ENTERTAINMENT – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Take Me Back to Manhattan – May 1, 2021 Ordinary Sunday / Jazz at the Ballroom

ALL ARTS / Sole Variations – August 27, 2021 The WNET Group

ALL ARTS / Myths and Hymns – November 10, 2021 The WNET Group

ALL ARTS / Past, Present, Future – If We Were a Love Song – May 9, 2021 The WNET Group

ALL ARTS / ART DOCS – Philip Pearlstein – Life Happens – May 2, 2021 The WNET Group

WILD: Bird of Paradise – November 18, 2021 The Black Iris Project

Jeremy Jordan: Carry On – May 6, 2021 Ordinary Sunday / 54 Below Premieres

INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

The Adventureland Rules – April 8, 2021 News 12

Marijuana THC Vs CBD, CBG, CBN: What’s The Difference? What Are the Health Benefits of Each? – October 26, 2021

Advance Media NY (Syracuse.com, NYUP.com)

Around Queens: Honey and The Bees – December 1, 2021 Queens Public Communications Corp.

Inform NYC Queens Grid – October 17, 2021 NYC Life

What Is the Filibuster and Why Is Everyone Fighting Over It? – April 7, 2021 Spectrum News

INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

How An Indoor Farm Uses Technology to Grow 80,000 Pounds of Produce Per Week — Dan Does – February 20, 2021

Eater

How Yama Seafood Sells 8,000 Pounds of Tuna to NYC’s Michelin-Starred Restaurants – Vendors – June 12, 2021

Eater

Shola’s Voice – October 10, 2021 NYC Life

INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Biden’s Administration, One Hundred Days – May 2, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Never Forgotten: Honoring the Heroes Of 9-11 – Melissa Rogan – September 10, 2021 Catholic Faith Network

City Worker Vaccine Mandate Controversy – October 29, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

News 4 Remembers 9/11: 20 Years – September 10, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Date While You Wait – December 1, 2021 David Harris Katz Entertainment, Inc.

Power And Politics: Pain to Purpose – August 22, 2021 News 12

Bill Murray & Eli Manning Have a Day in Brooklyn! – September 30, 2021 New York Football Giants

ALL ARTS / Famous Cast Words – William Jackson Harper – April 21, 2021 The WNET Group

Talking Pictures with Neil Rosen: Oscar Contenders – December 24, 2021 CUNY TV

Black America: Thoughts of A Colored Man Takes Broadway by Storm – December 24, 2021

CUNY TV

20th Anniversary Of 9/11: Roundtable Reflections – September 11, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Melina León – March 11, 2021 CUNY TV

Ballet Star Makes It Through Pandemic to Give Final Performance – November 6, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

La Historia Del Young People’s Chorus Of New York City – November 26, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Pepita Sandwich – February 11, 2021 CUNY TV

The Freedom to Be: Alvin Ailey Dancers – September 18, 2021 NYC & Company

Rose Marie McCoy: It’s Gonna Work Out Fine – October 30, 2021 PCK Media

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

ALL ARTS / Flowstate/North Brooklyn Artists – Fred Tomaselli – February 22, 2021 The WNET Group

ALL ARTS / Flowstate/North Brooklyn Artists – Buket Savci – March 10, 2021 The WNET Group

The Musical of Musicals the Musical…and more! – April 18, 2021 The York Theatre Company

ALL ARTS / ART DOCS – Immersive.World – Immersive Mind – June 1, 2021 The WNET Group

NJ PBS: State of The Arts: Angela Davis, Ethan Stiefel, Ara Dinkjian – November 20, 2021

PCK Media

Save Birdland: A Celebration of Music, History and Community – January 24, 2021 Tom and Michael D’Angora

ALL ARTS / Flowstate/North Brooklyn Artists – Jilly Ballistic – March 17, 2021 The WNET Group

ALL ARTS / ART DOCS – Immersive.World – Immersed in A Pandemic – Digital – May 11, 2021

The WNET Group

BUSINESS/CONSUMER – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Made In Queens: QNS Collaborative – December 3, 2021 Queens Public Communications Corp.

How Lower Manhattan Has Evolved Post-9/11 – September 8, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

The BYKlyn Yard: A Small Business Pandemic Pivot – June 6, 2021 Brooklyn Free Speech

BUSINESS/CONSUMER – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Road Trip Close to Home – October 28, 2021 News 12

Impact: Giveback – August 19, 2021 WCNY

Forbes Sports Money – August 19, 2021 YES Network

CRIME – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Buried Secrets – September 15, 2021

News 12

Set The Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case – April 17, 2021 WABC-TV

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Black History Month: ArtHub NYC – February 11, 2021 WABC-TV

Two Women Beat the Odds to Make It in Hip-Hop – October 16, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Karina – May 15, 2021 CUNY TV

The Freedom to Be: Black Surfers in The Rockaways – August 9, 2021 NYC & Company

THIRTEEN/Caretakers/A Filipino Chef Feeds a Summer of Protest – November 5, 2021 The WNET Group

State Of the Arts: Family Legend: She Made the First Asian American Film, Then History Forgot Her – September 4, 2021

PCK Media

Photography Workshop at Mixteca Organization with Yhasmime Moran. – September 22, 2021

CUNY TV

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Black History in The Making: A NY1 Special – February 18, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

NY1 Presents: Pride and Perseverance – June 3, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

ALL ARTS / Past, Present, Future – One + One Make Three – May 11, 2021 The WNET Group

WILD: These Walls Can Talk – March 13, 2021 The Black Iris Project

Los Deliveristas Unidos: How Food Delivery Workers Are Organizing for Better Conditions | #BHeard – June 3, 2021

BRIC TV

New York State Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Civil Rights Then and Now – January 18, 2021

NYS Office of General Services

ALL ARTS / ART DOCS – Dreams from The Deep End – June 30, 2021 The WNET Group

In Pursuit of Racial Justice – June 7, 2021 Moments In Time Video, Inc

EDUCATION/SCHOOLS – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Juliette Palacios – September 14, 2021 CUNY TV

Once Upon a City – Bloomers and Bicycles – March 8, 2021 NYC Life

Once Upon a City – One Wild Day – June 14, 2021 NYC Life

EDUCATION/SCHOOLS – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Urban U: CUNY Stories January 2021 – January 7, 2021 CUNY TV

Globe Scholars: South Korea Episode 1 – November 6, 2021 PiÑeApple Produxns, LLC

CHILDREN/YOUTH (12 AND UNDER) – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Jim Henson Spends Christmas Off-Broadway – December 18, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Buffalo Backyard Hockey – March 10, 2021 Pegula Sports And Entertainment

The Need to Read: How Brooklyn Book Bodega Is Changing Kids’ Lives. New York Live TV – June 8, 2021

WNBC-TV Programming

CHILDREN/YOUTH (12 AND UNDER) – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

ALL ARTS / Young Peoples Chorus of NYC’s Once Upon the Holidays, Part 1 – December 14, 2021

The WNET Group

Reading Buddies – September 7, 2021 WCNY

MUScience™ – Explore and Discover Science While Singing and Dancing – December 31, 2021

Xposure Foundation Inc./Xposure Edutainment Network (XEN)

Cool Cat Changes the World In 15 Minutes – December 31, 2021 Xposure Foundation Inc./Xposure Edutainment Network (XEN)

Colorful Beginnings – The Animated Musical Early Childhood Classic – December 31, 2021

Xposure Foundation Inc./Xposure Edutainment Network (XEN)

TEEN (13 – 19) – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Young Mrs. Doubtfire Star Nearly Ages Out of Role, But Stays with The Show – December 11, 2021

Spectrum News NY1

Garden Of Dreams: Antonio Sellers – April 30, 2021 MSG Networks

Teenage Chief Executive: Meet The 17-year-Old CEO. New York Live TV – May 12, 2021

WNBC-TV Programming

TEEN (13 – 19) – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Bound For the Border: Children on The Run – May 7, 2021 WRNN-TV

ALL ARTS / Rising Stars 2021: Behind the Mask – June 24, 2021 The WNET Group

ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Saving The Sea Turtles – January 14, 2021 WNBC-TV Programming

Mayor De Blasio’s Record on Climate Change: It’s Complicated – December 14, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Toilet In Space – January 6, 2021 CUNY TV

Urban Green Rain Gardens – December 31, 2021 NYC Life

ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

A Toxic Nightmare: The Awakening – June 7, 2021 Moments In Time Video, Inc

Simply Science: Humpback Whales, Subway Microbes, MRNA, And More! – September 15, 2021

CUNY TV

The Gray Snake: A Pipeline Spurs a Movement in Brownsville | #BHeard Docs – May 13, 2021

BRIC TV

HEALTH/MEDICAL – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Pressure Creates Diamonds: NYC Medical Residents Respond to The First COVID-19 Surge – April 30, 2021

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Three New Organs, One New Life: The Remarkable Story of a Triple-Transplant Recipient – November 29, 2021

New York-Presbyterian

Exploring Your Health: Lyme Disease – June 16, 2021 Spectrum News

Una Familia Vive Con COVID-19 En Epicentro Del 2020 – January 13, 2021 CUNY TV

THIRTEEN/Caretakers/A COVID Nurse Finds Reasons to Dance – October 7, 2021 The WNET Group

HEALTH/MEDICAL – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Breast Cancer: Updates and Progress in a Pandemic – October 17, 2021 WABC-TV

Side By Side: A Celebration of Service – May 27, 2021 Al Roker Entertainment

Autism: Life on The Spectrum – April 1, 2021 WNYW-TV

Lifeline: A Doctor’s Commitment To 9/11 First Responders – September 9, 2021 Albert Einstein College of Medicine

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Meet The NY Giants Legacy Club – September 25, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

THIRTEEN / NYC-ARTS – Moynihan Train Hall – April 1, 2021 The WNET Group

THIRTEEN / NYC-ARTS – Fotografiska – January 14, 2021 The WNET Group

9/11 Valor – September 11, 2021

NY State Office of Courts Administration

La Sala De Pepe and Lower East Side of Manhattan ‘Loisaida’ – November 11, 2021 CUNY TV

¿Qué Es Ser Un Artista Inmigrante? – September 22, 2021 CUNY TV

Danza Fiesta – Variaciones Del Seis – June 13, 2021 BARD Entertainment

David Carll’s Long Island Legacy – February 11, 2021 WABC-TV

El Legado De La Poesía Puertorriqueño – June 13, 2021 BARD Entertainment

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Caribbean In the City – September 6, 2021 WNYW-TV

Celebrating Las Artes in The Heights – June 6, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Six Lanes Through the Southside: Environmental Justice & The BQE | #BHeard Docs – May 20, 2021

BRIC TV

Tony Guida’s NY: Harlem Hellfighters – November 10, 2021 CUNY TV

HUMAN INTEREST – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

THIRTEEN/Caretakers/From Primetime to The Pandemic Frontlines – November 19, 2021

The WNET Group

Faces Of Long Island Series – October 1, 2021 Newsday

A Celebration of Hope: Annie’s Story – September 9, 2021 Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Between The Lines: The Jack Wallace Story – December 18, 2021 MSG Networks

La Morada – January 15, 2021 CUNY TV

THIRTEEN/Caretakers/Therapist by Day, Drag Socialite by Night – October 21, 2021 The WNET Group

Separating Conjoined Twins – November 29, 2021 New York-Presbyterian

HUMAN INTEREST – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Localish Legends: New York Nico – March 30, 2021 ABC Localish

The Driver – September 12, 2021 New York Jets

Hungry For More – October 27, 2021 First We Feast

LIFESTYLE – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Queens Delish: Birria Landia – December 4, 2021 Queens Public Communications Corp.

Life On Wheels: NYC’s Skate Scene – November 23, 2021 WABC-TV

Native Dish – Vietnamese Che Banh Lot Dessert – December 22, 2021 NYC Life

MILITARY – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

United States Military Academy At West Point PSA 2021 – August 8, 2021 United States Military Academy, West Point

THIRTEEN / Understanding LGBTQ+ Identity: Albert Cashier – June 30, 2021 The WNET Group

NJ Warriors: From the Front Line to The Blue Line – November 11, 2021 MSG Networks

Vets Helping Vets – November 3, 2021 Vignogna Independent Productions

MILITARY – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Songs Of Service – December 11, 2021 Hiring America LLC

Veterans Voices Special: After the Global War on Terror – November 5, 2021 WTEN

New York City Veterans Day Parade – November 12, 2021 BARD Entertainment

Veterans Voices – November 11, 2021 WSYR-TV

Last Letters Home – May 29, 2021 News 12

NOSTALGIA – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Once Upon a City – December 9, 2021 NYC Life

My Story: By the Times Square Ball – December 24, 2021 WABC-TV

9/11 Family Reflections – September 8, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Edgardo Alfonzo Mets HOF Induction – August 10, 2021 New York Mets

Jon Matlack Mets HOF Induction – August 10, 2021 New York Mets

NOSTALGIA – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

All In – 10 Year Anniversary of the 2011 Super Bowl Championship Team – September 11, 2021

MSG Networks

20 Years Later: PIX11 Remembers 9/11 – September 10, 2021 PIX11

ALL ARTS / The Andantes: Motown’s Secret Blend – September 14, 2021 The WNET Group

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

New York City Mayoral Debate – June 15, 2021 WNBC-TV News

The People’s Lawyer – March 17, 2021 News 12

New York City Democratic Mayoral Debate – June 10, 2021 WCBS-TV

Power & Politics: Black History Month Special – February 14, 2021 News 12

Power & Politics: Cuomo Under Fire – August 8, 2021 News 12

RELIGION

Faith Matters – Town of Clarkstown – March 15, 2021 Beckerle Productions

McDonald’s Gospelfest 2021: We Are the Church – May 9, 2021 WNYW-TV

SOCIETAL CONCERNS – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Mirror Trans Beauty Co – June 13, 2021 CUNY TV

What is Fair? The History of Minimum Wage – April 5, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Thoughts Of a Colored Man Celebrates Diversity Both on Stage and Off – November 13, 2021

Spectrum News NY1

SOCIETAL CONCERNS – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Doctor Tallaj: The Hispanic Physician Who Faced COVID-19 In New York – November 25, 2021

SOMOS Community Care

Asian American Life: September 2021 – September 14, 2021 CUNY TV

ALL ARTS / The First Twenty – Michael Mwenso Honors George Floyd – May 25, 2021 The WNET Group

WEATHER – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

Probability Of Precipitation – July 14, 2021 News 12

The First Warning Experience – February 8, 2021 WNYT NewsChannel 13

BRANDED CONTENT

Squarespace – Make It Awards – June 23, 2021 MSG Networks

Benjamin Moore X Key Detail – December 9, 2021 MSG Networks

Benjamin Moore X King Saladeen – November 11, 2021 MSG Networks

Home Court With Naomi Osaka – September 8, 2021 Westfield Production Co.

Dr. Tomoaki Kato’s Amazing Comeback From COVID – December 10, 2021 New York-Presbyterian

Tragedy & Healing: Inside the Burn Center On 9/11 – September 10, 2021 New York-Presbyterian

Buffalo Sabres: Dare Greatly – October 14, 2021 Pegula Sports And Entertainment

Forge A New Path – April 8, 2021 New York Mets

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT (SINGLE SPOT) – ENTRY TIME LIMIT: 2 MINUTES

Kids Tackle Hunger – June 14, 2021 Vignogna Independent Productions

NY VAX Rooftop – April 14, 2021 Handsome Spyder, Inc.

Changing STEM To STEAM – January 12, 2021 Ordinary Sunday / The Broadway Education Alliance Inc.

Sorry, Mom – September 23, 2021 Kivvit

Ranked Choice Voting in The Kitchen – June 14, 2021 NYC Life

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT (CAMPAIGN) – ENTRY TIME LIMIT: 10 MINUTES (UP TO FIVE SPOTS)

Food Bank’s Mission – March 12, 2021 Vignogna Independent Productions

ShiftNYC – October 17, 2021 Lehman College

Why I Got Vaccinated – December 15, 2021 Studio BK

Your Health Beyond COVID – May 14, 2021 Studio BK

Vaccinate NYC – August 24, 2021

Agency NYLFF (New York Latino Film Festival)

NJ Dept. Of Health COVID-19 Campaign – April 28, 2021 Kivvit

COMMERCIAL (SINGLE SPOT)

Basquiat – Hey Hey Hey – September 18, 2021 Cine Selector

Now Needs You | Syracuse University – February 11, 2021 Syracuse University

Rise As Orange | Syracuse University – October 1, 2021 Syracuse University

New York-Presbyterian: Stay Amazing – November 12, 2021 Similar But Different

Cancer Institute – October 4, 2021 HunterPark Productions

#whyGCU – March 4, 2021 Mnemonic

COMMERCIAL (CAMPAIGN)

SBS: Shop Your City – November 3, 2021 Studio BK

SNY Cardboard Fans – April 22, 2021 SNY

It’s Time For NYC – July 24, 2021 NYC & Company

PROMOTION: NEWS PROMOTION – TOPICAL (SINGLE SPOT)

Hometown Hero Parade – July 1, 2021 WCBS-TV

A Time to Remember Those Who Served, 9 11 Special – September 5, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Rolman Vergara Retirement – December 20, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Breaking News UNICOS Promo – July 6, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Back Inside the Red Zone Promo Campaign – February 16, 2021 Newsday

NY1 News All Day: Ruschell Boone – November 21, 2021 Spectrum News 1

PROMOTION: NEWS PROMOTION – IMAGE (SINGLE SPOT)

The News on Fox 5: Then and Now – January 4, 2021 WNYW-TV

NY1 Noticias: Your Community, Your News – November 8, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

La Autoridad En El Tiempo – ‘3 Meteorólogos – July 6, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

PROMOTION: NEWS PROMOTION (CAMPAIGN)

Watchdog: Policing on Long Island Promo Campaign – December 9, 2021 Newsday

Sweeps 2021 Promotional Campaign – February 1, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

NY1 Mornings On 1: A New Chapter – June 30, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

OTT News and Weather – July 24, 2021 WNBC-TV Promotions

PROMOTION: PROGRAM PROMOTION (SINGLE SPOT)

Once Upon a City Promo – April 5, 2021 NYC Life

Dominican Heritage Month – Dominicano De Pura Cepa – February 15, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Home Plate Trailer – September 20, 2021 YES Network

Eyewitness To 9/11: Behind the Lens – August 9, 2021 WABC-TV

PROMOTION: IMAGE PROMOTION (SINGLE SPOT)

Acceso Total Desde Nueva York – July 6, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Made In Jersey – January 21, 2021 New Jersey Devils

Jets On SNY – New Level – August 20, 2021 SNY

Yankees Fan Up – July 17, 2021 YES Network

New York Football Giants – Stadium Open – September 12, 2021 New York Football Giants

PROMOTION: PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

ALL ARTS / The First Twenty Promotional Campaign – April 28, 2021 The WNET Group

Nets On YES 20th Anniversary – October 18, 2021 YES Network

Holiday Jingles 2021 – November 26, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

PROMOTION: SPORTS PROMOTION – (SINGLE SPOT) ENTRY TIME LIMIT: 2 MINUTES

Get Your Game On – April 1, 2021 PIX11

Flight 2021 – April 1, 2021 New York Jets

Halloween 2021 – October 31, 2021 New York Jets

Mets Eternal Tao – April 1, 2021 SNY

NJ Devils Third Jersey Reveal – November 23, 2021 New Jersey Devils

SPORTS PROMOTION (CAMPAIGN) ENTRY TIME LIMIT: 10 MINUTES

Fanthems – January 15, 2021 MSG Networks

Group Text Chat – December 7, 2021 MSG Networks

Best Of YES – April 1, 2021 YES Network

LONG FORM PROMOTIONAL SPOT ENTRY TIME LIMIT: 5 MINUTES

Set The Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case – April 12, 2021 WABC-TV

Metuchen Holiday Events 2021 – Let’s Celebrate Again – November 20, 2021 Metuchen Media

New York Knicks Poetry Game 1 – May 22, 2021 MSG Networks

Get The Band Back Together – October 14, 2021 New Jersey Devils

TALENT: ANCHOR – NEWS

Sade Baderinwa – October 29, 2021 WABC-TV

Darling Burdiez – May 25, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

Mike Marza – March 10, 2021 WABC-TV

Kori Chambers – January 6, 2021 PIX11

Natalie Pasquarella – July 7, 2021 WNBC-TV News

TALENT: ANCHOR – WEATHER

Mike Rizzo – June 10, 2021

News 12

Pedro Montoro – January 26, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

Dave Curren – July 29, 2021

News 12

Tairy Ynoa – September 1, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

Geoff Bansen – February 7, 2021

News 12

Andrew Baglini’s – February 9, 2021 WIVB-TV

TALENT: ANCHOR – SPORTS

Gary Apple – May 6, 2021 SNY

John Chandler – August 12, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Erika Wachter – October 15, 2021 MSG Networks

Bill Pidto – May 13, 2021 MSG Networks

John Giannone – October 14, 2021 MSG Networks

Bob Lorenz – February 5, 2021 YES Network

TALENT: SPORTS ANALYST

Ian Joy – October 20, 2021 YES Network

Frank Isola – January 31, 2021 YES Network

Ron Darling – July 31, 2021 SNY

Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier – March 21, 2021 MSG Networks

Leger Douzable – October 10, 2021 SNY

Monica McNutt – May 26, 2021 MSG Networks

Sarah Kustok – February 23, 2021 YES Network

Steve Valiquette – October 14, 2021 MSG Networks

Todd Zeile – April 22, 2021 SNY

TALENT: SPORTS PLAY-BY-PLAY

Sam Rosen – October 18, 2021 MSG Networks

Michael Kay – May 19, 2021 YES Network

Ian Eagle – February 25, 2021 YES Network

Ryan Ruocco – January 3, 2021 YES Network

Brendan Burke – March 6, 2021 MSG Networks

Mike Breen – November 19, 2021 MSG Networks

TALENT: REPORTER – FEATURES/HUMAN INTEREST

Tara Rosenblum – August 11, 2021

News 12

Carlos Zapata – June 30, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

Mariela Salgado – April 29, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Adam Harding – January 1, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Marissa Alter – April 28, 2021

News 12

Seth Voorhees – April 5, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Rochester

Allan Villafana – September 11, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

TALENT: REPORTER – DAILY NEWS

Alejandro Condis – October 23, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Gary Merson – December 8, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Seth Voorhees – March 15, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Rochester

Nick Meidanis – September 6, 2021

News 12

James Ford – February 1, 2021 PIX11

Cristina Navarrete – January 1, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

Eliecer Marte – November 23, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

Tara Rosenblum – March 4, 2021

News 12

TALENT: REPORTER – INVESTIGATIVE

Chris Glorioso – February 12, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Walt Kane – April 22, 2021

News 12

Tara Rosenblum – January 11, 2021

News 12

Dan Bowens – December 21, 2021 WNYW-TV

Sarah Wallace – August 9, 2021 WNBC-TV News

TALENT: REPORTER – LIVE

Chris Wragge – July 7, 2021 WCBS-TV

Carlos Zapata – December 7, 2021

WNJU Telemundo 47

Mike Marza – February 1, 2021 WABC-TV

Derick Waller – January 28, 2021 WABC-TV

Henry Rosoff – February 1, 2021 PIX11

Michael Grady – January 13, 2021 YES Network

TALENT: REPORTER – POLITICAL

Josh Robin – January 19, 2021 Spectrum News

Kurt Semder – April 2, 2021

News 12

Greg Floyd – April 29, 2021 WRGB-TV

Tara Rosenblum – November 30, -0001

News 12

TALENT: REPORTER – SPECIALTY ASSIGNMENT

Tara Rosenblum – August 3, 2021

News 12

Mary Murphy – November 4, 2021 PIX11

Jay Dow – November 23, 2021 PIX11

Matt Mulcahy – February 23, 2021 WSTM-TV

Frank DiLella – September 14, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Faith Jessie – March 25, 2021 Newsday

TALENT: REPORTER – SPORTS

Steve Gelbs – April 22, 2021 SNY

Rebecca Haarlow – February 6, 2021 MSG Networks

Jamie Stuart – March 13, 2021

News 12

Kevin Maher – March 17, 2021

News 12

John Chandler – July 23, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Lulu Gomez – September 19, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

TALENT: COMMENTATOR/EDITORIALIST

Andy Malnoske – January 4, 2021 WETM-TV

Adam Chodak – January 8, 2021 WROC-TV

TALENT: PERFORMER/NARRATOR

Susan Handman – December 9, 2021 NYC Life

Maggie Benedict – October 10, 2021 NYC Life

Rich Newberg – June 7, 2021 Moments In Time Video, Inc

Natalie Paterson – March 3, 2021 NJ Advance Media

Jon Armond – April 1, 2021 New York Jets

Antwan Lewis – February 25, 2021 WNYW-TV

TALENT: PROGRAM HOST/MODERATOR/CORRESPONDENT

Tara Rosenblum – March 17, 2021

News 12

Tamsen Fadal – September 5, 2021 The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

Mar Jennings – December 5, 2021 S&J Multimedia LLC

Darla Miles – April 17, 2021 WABC-TV

Emily Lampa – June 25, 2021 WKBW-TV

Dan Mannarino – June 4, 2021 PIX11

LIVE NEWS PRODUCER

Diana Correa – January 11, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Andy Savas – A Most Dramatic Year – May 8, 2021 WABC-TV

Emily Ferguson – States of Emergency: Ida Slams the Northeast – September 2, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Mary Davies – Breaking the Big Story – January 6, 2021 WNBC-TV News

Elizabeth Giadans – December 21, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

LIVE SPORTS PRODUCER

Spencer Julien – NY Knicks – January 1, 2021 MSG Networks

Steve Napolitani – NY Islanders – March 6, 2021 MSG Networks

Frank DiGraci – Brooklyn Nets – March 31, 2021 YES Network

Gregg Picker – NY Mets – May 31, 2021 SNY

Michael Medvin – May 4, 2021 YES Network

WRITER – NEWS

Seth Voorhees Composite – April 5, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Rochester

Adam Chodak – February 4, 2021 WROC-TV

Walt Kane – Justice Delayed – April 21, 2021 News 12

John Gray – September 29, 2021 WTEN

Tara Rosenblum – September 15, 2021

News 12

WRITER – SPORTS

Lulu Gomez – September 18, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Seth Bradley – April 1, 2021 New York Jets

Alex Iosiovich – Band Back Together – October 14, 2021 New Jersey Devils

WRITER – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UNDER 10 MINUTES)

Elizabeth Bishop – 9/11 Remembrances – September 8, 2021 WRGB-TV

Susan Handman – Once Upon a City – December 9, 2021 NYC Life

Brianne Barry – January 19, 2021 Spectrum News

Liisa Lunden – Inform NYC Queens Grid – October 17, 2021 NYC Life

Colleen McKown – January 19, 2021 Spectrum News

WRITER – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Joe Silvestri, Anthony Lopez, Antwan Lewis – Good Day Street Talk Celebrates Black History Month – February 25, 2021

WNYW-TV

Brian Frey – The Devil’s Fire – December 6, 2021 WSKG Public Media

Rich Newberg – A Toxic Nightmare: The Awakening – June 7, 2021 Moments In Time Video, Inc

Patrick Dolan – ‘He Is Going to Kill Me.’ Jo’Anna’s Story – December 17, 2021 Newsday

Allen Oren – A Day in The Life of Silence – March 9, 2021 Seemore Productions

DIRECTOR – LIVE OR RECORDED LIVE

David Stern, Annette Jolles – National Puerto Rican Day Parade Special – June 12, 2021 BARD Entertainment

David Stern, Annette Jolles – 9/11 Memorial from Ground Zero – 20th Anniversary – September 11, 2021

BARD Entertainment

Samantha Spader – June 2, 2021

News 12

DIRECTOR – SPORTS

John W. Purcell – May 14, 2021 YES Network

John DeMarsico – NY Mets – May 17, 2021 SNY

Larry Roth – NY Rangers – October 14, 2021 MSG Networks

Joel Mandelbaum – NY Islanders – March 6, 2021 MSG Networks

Tom Meberg – NJ Devils – October 15, 2021 MSG Networks

Dan Barr – May 19, 2021 YES Network

Howie Singer – New York Knicks – May 23, 2021 MSG Networks

DIRECTOR – SHORT FORM CONTENT (UNDER 10 MINUTES)

Conor Loughlin – Squarespace – Make It Awards (It’s from The Sole) – July 24, 2021 MSG Networks

Cody Williams – On Stage – October 16, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Pete Carril, Adam Paul Verity, Andrea Marroquin, Liam – February 23, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Emily Driscoll – Separating Conjoined Twins – November 23, 2021 New York-Presbyterian

Oren Brimer -Swipe Monster – Episode 1: A Condemned Sawmill in The Rockaways – September 27, 2021

The Katz Company

James Powers, Steve Powers, John Stegemann – Home Court with Naomi Osaka – September 8, 2021

West Field Production Co.

DIRECTOR – LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Adam Worth – Monmouth County, 9/11, And Its Aftermath – November 25, 2021 Cine Selector

Marc Lesser – Sholas Voice – October 10, 2021 NYC Life

Linda Moroney – Women and The Vote – October 25, 2021 Low To the Ground Productions

Jeremy McQueen – WILD: These Walls Can Talk – March 13, 2021 The Black Iris Project

Cody Williams – Director of Long Form Content For ‘On Stage’ – September 14, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Darla Miles, Rashidi Hendrix – Set the Record Straight: The Jam Master Jay Case – April 17, 2021

WABC-TV

EDITOR: NEWS – SINGLE SHIFT

Gabriel Rosa – Tommy’s Story – August 27, 2021 News 12

Darren McQuade Composite – January 7, 2021 PIX11

Pablo Traverso – June 15, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Jonathan Quintero – April 29, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

EDITOR: NEWS – NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

Valerie Robinson – ‘He Is Going to Kill Me.’ Jo’Anna’s Story – December 17, 2021 Newsday

Seth Voorhees Composite – April 27, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Rochester

Glenn Perreira – November 8, 2021 NET-TV

Michael DelGiudice – January 29, 2021 WNBC-TV News

EDITOR: SPORTS

Alex Leafer, Danny Baxter – Islanders Cinematic Recap: Eastern Conference Final Game 6 – June 24, 2021

New York Islanders

Chris Williams – January 4, 2021 New Jersey Devils

Danny Baxter – UBS Arena Opening Weekend Cinematic Recap – November 23, 2021 New York Islanders

Roy Schneider – May 26, 2021 MSG Networks

Joseph Calo – April 1, 2021 YES Network

Rob Schmidt – Game 1 – New York Knicks Poets – May 22, 2021 MSG Networks

EDITOR: SHORT FORM CONTENT (UNDER 10 MINUTES)

Michael Becton – All In NYG- 10th Anniversary Of 2011 Super Bowl Championship Team – June 21, 2021

New York Football Giants

Nelson Moses Lassiter – A Coffee Grinder – A Story About Mental Health – December 15, 2021

Queerty

Susan Handman – Once Upon a City – December 9, 2021 NYC Life

James Powers, Steve Powers, John Stegemann – Home Court with Naomi Osaka – September 8, 2021

West Field Production Co.

Sergio Camacho – January 14, 2021 New Jersey Devils

Ric Easton – September 10, 2021 WTEN

EDITOR: LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Chad Patterson – SPD: Reckoning and Reform – October 4, 2021 WCNY

Don Casper – Women and The Vote – October 25, 2021 Low To the Ground Productions

Gerardo Ramirez – September 25, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Dan Komarinetz Composite – March 13, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Preston Madill – May 18, 2021 MSG Networks

Love And Happiness In NYC – July 3, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS

Pablo Traverso – February 2, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Jose R Colon – November 15, 2021 WXTV Univision 41

Seth Voorhees Composite – March 15, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Rochester

Darren McQuade – February 3, 2021 PIX11

Frank Dulzaides – September 28, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Michael DelGiudice – July 28, 2021 WNBC-TV News

PHOTOGRAPHER – SPORTS

Frank Lazar – April 1, 2021 New York Jets

Chris Williams – January 4, 2021 New Jersey Devils

PHOTOGRAPHER: SHORT FORM CONTENT (UNDER 10 MINUTES)

Dave Dodds – January 1, 2021

News 12

Chris Ware – May 30, 2021 Newsday

Adam Paul Verity – February 23, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

Brett Cohen – The NEW New York – March 14, 2021 WABC-TV News

Rafael Ostaudelafonf – October 4, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

Jesse Orsburn – On Stage – June 3, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

PHOTOGRAPHER: LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

Frank Lazar – April 1, 2021 New York Jets

Ghost Light – Broadway’s Long Intermission – May 22, 2021 WABC-TV

Dan Szpakowski – April 1, 2021 New York Jets

Shola’s Voice – October 10, 2021 NYC Life

Adam Paul Verity – May 1, 2021 Ordinary Sunday

VIDEO ESSAY

Darren McQuade – Greetings from Brownsville – August 11, 2021 PIX11

Andre Malok – Emotional Cleanup of Flood Damaged Homes Begins for Residents of The Lost Valley – September 3, 2021

NJ Advance Media

Dan Keese – January 29, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

VIDEO JOURNALIST

Seth Voorhees – January 12, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Rochester

Seth Voorhees – February 7, 2021 Spectrum News 1 – Rochester

GRAPHIC ARTS – NEWS

Gregory Martin Stevens – December 17, 2021 Newsday

Weather Virtual Lab – August 22, 2021 WNJU Telemundo 47

Spectrum News NY1- Adding Value to Storytelling – January 6, 2021 Spectrum News NY1

GRAPHIC ARTS – SPORTS

New York Football Giants- Game Day – September 12, 2021 New York Football Giants

Yankees Graphics – April 3, 2021 YES Network

The Betting Exchange Show Package – October 21, 2021 MSG Networks

New York Islanders Graphic Work – February 1, 2021 New York Islanders

MSG Pick ‘Em Promo – December 10, 2021 MSG Networks

Carton And Roberts Package – May 24, 2021 SNY

GRAPHIC ARTS – NON NEWS OR NON SPORTS

ShiftNYC – October 18, 2021 Lehman College

Once Upon a City – December 9, 2021 NYC Life

ALL ARTS / Dance Camera West Selects Open – January 29, 2021 The WNET Group

Life On Mar’s: The Home Makeover Show – December 5, 2021 S&J Multimedia LLC

AUDIO – LIVE OR POST-PRODUCED

Basquiat – Hey Hey Hey – September 18, 2021 Cine Selector

ShiftNYC – October 17, 2021 Lehman College

MUSICAL COMPOSITION/ARRANGEMENT

Shelter – From WILD: These Walls Can Talk – March 13, 2021 The Black Iris Project

Prevent Your Choke – From WILD: These Walls Can Talk – March 13, 2021 The Black Iris Project

Mi San Juan – June 13, 2021 BARD Entertainment

GE Healthcare STAR Guide – June 1, 2021 Handsome Spyder, Inc.

Identity – From WILD: These Walls Can Talk – March 13, 2021 The Black Iris Project

Crown Royal – From WILD: These Walls Can Talk – March 13, 2021 The Black Iris Project

LIGHTING – STUDIO / LOCATION

Valentino The Musical-Alone in America – August 21, 2021 BRIC TV

2021 CFN Telethon – February 27, 2021 Catholic Faith Network

Yankees Media Day 2022 – April 1, 2021 YES Network

Rafael Oustaudelafont – March 13, 2021

WXTV Univision 41

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

9/11 Memorial from Ground Zero – September 11, 2021 BARD Entertainment

Tunnel 2 Towers Run – October 1, 2021 WNYW-TV

YES Network – The YES App – March 10, 2021 YES Network

Valentino The Musical – October 4, 2021 BRIC TV