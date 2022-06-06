Neve Campbell Won’t Be Back For ‘Scream 6’

We’ve officially heard that Neve Campbell won’t be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in Paramount/Spyglass Media’s Scream 6.

Word began to leak on the convention circuit with Campbell, and she says today, “Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film.”

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” the actress says about her turn in the $744M-plus grossing global franchise, “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years,” adds Campbell.

Campbell currently stars on the Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer. Deadline recently reported that she’s joined the cast of Peacock‘s Twisted Metal in a recurring role as Raven opposite Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church.

The latest Scream fired up a rebound year at the box office for Paramount, grossing $140M WW. Campbell returned with original Scream dramatis personae Courteney Cox (who plays Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley).

The next Scream movie will see Hayden Panettiere return as Kirby Reed, a role she carved out in Scream 4. New franchise cast members Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding are coming back for Scream 6. In the next installment, opening on March 31, 2023; the four survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. Filmmakers Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett), who were behind the last chapter, are coming back with James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick co-writing the screenplay.