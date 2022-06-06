‘The Sandman’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date & Dramatic Teaser, Reveals Mark Hamill Casting As Key Character

Netflix has unveiled the premiere date for its upcoming The Sandman series, starring Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong and more. They will be joined by Mark Hamill who will voice beloved character Merv Pumpkinhead.

During Day 1 of its Geeked Week event, the streamer also shared that The Sandman will debut on August 5. Based on the popular comic book series from Neil Gaiman, The Sandman is a 10-episode series described as a “rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he tries to fix all the cosmic and human mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

The series also features Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, David Thewlis, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, Patton Oswalt, Joely Richardson, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

In addition to the premiere date, Netflix also shared a dramatic first teaser for the fantasy series. In the clip, Sturridge makes his debut as Dream, Acheampong as Lucienne and Holbrook as The Corinthian. Watch the teaser above.

Netflix also shared additional character posters, which can be seen below.

Allan Heinberg serves as executive producer and showrunner. David S. Goyer serves as executive producer and Goyer and Heinberg are also co-writers on the project. Gaiman is also an Executive Producer and Co-Writer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.