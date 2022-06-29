Netflix’s ‘The Queen Of Villains’: Japanese Comedian & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Yuriyan Retriever To Lead

EXCLUSIVE: Popular Japanese comedian and America’s Got Talent contestant Yuriyan Retriever is to lead Netflix Japan series The Queen of Villains.

Retriever will play the lead role of Dump Matsumoto, a professional wrestler who led the women’s boom in the sport with her cult-like popularity and took Japan by storm in the 1980s, a time when wrestling was even more male dominated than it is now. While trying to succeed as a heroic pro wrestler, she was nearly fired before becoming the most famous Japanese female wrestler of all time, and the series depicts her friendships and fights with companions.

Popular comic Retriever famously appeared as a dancer in 2019’s America’s Got Talent.

The Queen of Villains was unveiled on a Netflix Japan slate late last year along with several scripted shows and the likes of Love Is Blind: Japan. It will air in 2023.

Junya Ikegami is writer, Kazuya Shiraishi is director and Shinichi Takahashi is executive producer.