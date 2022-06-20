Netflix & ‘The Chosen One’ Production Company Address Deadly Crash In Mexico, Call It “Unfortunate Accident”

Netflix has released an official statement following the tragic death of actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar who were working on the series The Chosen One in Mexico.

The pair were part of the cast and crew riding in a van in Santa Rosalía-Loreto on June 16 en route to a local airport when it crashed and flipped leaving two dead and four injured. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident,” the statement from the streamer released to Deadline on Monday reads.

The production company Redrum also released a statement.

“All of us on the production of The Chosen One are shocked by the tragic accident that occurred last Thursday, while on transit from Santa Rosalía, Baja California, to the local airport,” the statement reads. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduño and Juan Francisco González and are closely supporting all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy. Redrum has been cooperating with local authorities and initial reports and accounts from witnesses indicate that all safety protocols were in place and this was an unfortunate accident.”

Friends of Garduño and González spoke out on Sunday asking for a thorough investigation alleging there were logistical and transportation issues with the production, among other accusations.

“This is a plea for justice for these deaths,” said friend and novelist Rick Zazueta via Facebook. “This was no ordinary accident, the cast had been complaining openly about the logistical and transport issues faced in this production, calling it illogical, unreasonable, ignorant, and stupid. The conditions of the van were completely unfit for the purpose of transporting people; worn out tires, noisy brakes, loose steering wheel, not all seat belts worked, easily identifiable signs of danger. But, the show must go on, and the actors get wrapped up in the artform and want to work, and don’t get as many opportunities to work, so they take these gigs with big dreams of Netflix and the promise of a small paycheck.”

Production was temporarily paused following the accident.